विरोध:आईएमए-बासा से जुड़े डॉक्टर रहे हड़ताल पर तो आयुष चिकित्सकों ने किया फ्री इलाज

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
बेगूसराय सदर अस्पताल में इंतजार करते मरीज।
  • केंद्र सरकार द्वारा आयुष चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी का अधिकार दिए जाने के खिलाफ है आईएमए
  • सदर अस्पताल इलाज के लिए पहुंचे मरीज हड़ताल देख उलटे पांव लौटे

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा आयुष चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी का अधिकार दिए जाने के खिलाफ आईएमए एवं बासा के चिकित्सकों ने 12 घंटे का हड़ताल किया। हड़ताल के कारण इमरजेंसी सेवाओं को छोड़कर चिकित्सकों ने निजी क्लीनिक तथा सरकारी अस्पताल में मरीजों का इलाज नहीं किया। जिसका असर जिले के सरकारी एवं निजी अस्पताल में देखने को मिला।
मरीजों को निराशा हाथ लगी
सदर अस्पताल के ओपीडी में प्रत्येक दिन सात सौ से एक हजार तक आने वाले मरीजों को हड़ताल से निराशा हाथ लगी। इसके साथ ही निजी क्लिनिको में भी पूरे दिन ताला लटका रहा। दैनिक भास्कर संवाददाता जब 9:00 बजे सुबह में सदर अस्पताल पहुंचा दो सदर अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी मरीजों को डॉ विनोद कुमार शर्मा तो देख रहे थे। लेकिन इमरजेंसी के इक्के दुक्के मरीज ही अस्पताल आ रहे थे। जबकि काफी संख्या में परिवार नियोजन को लेकर आई महिलाओं एवं सामान्य मरीज पूरे दिन अस्पताल में भटकते नजर आए। सूजा शांति नगर से सविता देवी को लेकर संजू देवी सदर अस्पताल में परिवार नियोजन कराने आई थी, लेकिन उन्हें निराशा हाथ लगी और वे घर लौट गए। इसी दौरान बखरी प्रखंड के निसराहा गांव से रामजतन सदा अपनी पत्नी रामसखी देवी को कालाजार का इलाज कराने पहुंचे। उन्होंने बताया कि चिकित्सकों के हड़ताल की जानकारी उन्हें नहीं थी, जिस कारण वे बिना इलाज कराए लौट रहे हैं।

बासा और आईएमए ने हड़ताल को पूरी तरह से बताया सफल
बासा के जिला अध्यक्ष स्वास्थ्य डॉ हरेराम कुमार ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार मिक्सो पैथी की व्यवस्था लागू कर रही है, जिसका वे लोग विरोध कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि एमबीबीएस एवं सर्जन आयुर्वेदिक इलाज करने लगे तो उसे हम झोलाछाप ही कहेंगे। उन्हें किसी पद से कोई दुश्मनी नहीं है। लेकिन जो जिस क्षेत्र के विशेषज्ञ हैं, उन्हें उसी क्षेत्र में इलाज करना चाहिए। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा आयुष चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी का अधिकार दिया जाना कहीं से भी उचित नहीं है, जिसका खामियाजा मरीज भुगतेगें। आईएमए के सचिव डॉ निशांत रंजन ने कहा कि एक विधा में प्रशिक्षित चिकित्सकों को दूसरे विधा में प्रैक्टिस करने की अनुमति नहीं मिलनी चाहिए। आयुर्वेदिक और होमियोपैथी में प्रशिक्षित हमारे चिकित्सक अपने विधा में रिसर्च करें, उसे आगे ले जाएं। लेकिन बिना बात, बिचार, विमर्श और आम सहमति के उन्हें एलोपैथी प्रैक्टिस की पूरी तरह से अनुमति देना ठीक नहीं। पहले सरकार आईएमए, विभिन्न चिकित्सक संगठनों और एक्सपर्ट स्वास्थ कमिटी से वार्ता कर एक सकारात्मक आम सहमति बनाये कि किस तरह की एलोपैथी प्रैक्टिस करने की अनुमति इन्हें मिले।

आयुष चिकित्सकों ने पूरे दिन अपने-अपने क्लिनिक पर मरीजों का किया नि:शुल्क इलाज
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा आयुष चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी का अधिकार दिए जाने के विरोध में आईएमए एवं बासा ने जहां 12 घंटे का हडताल किया तो वही आयुष चिकित्सकों ने लोगों को किसी तरह की कोई परेशानी नहीं हो इसके लिए पूरे दिन अपने- अपने निजी क्लीनिको में निशुल्क चिकित्सा कार्य किया। इस दौरान राजकीय अयोध्या शिवकुमारी आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालय परिसर में प्राचार्य डॉ उमाशंकर चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि आईएमए द्वारा किए गए ओपीडी ठप आंदोलन के विरोध में आयुष चिकित्सकों ने पूरे जिले में सौ से अधिक स्थानों पर निशुल्क चिकित्सा सेवा दिया। इसके अलावा पूरे जिले में इमरजेंसी सेवाओं के चिन्हित किए गए आठ स्थानों पर रमजानपुर में डॉ दिनेश कुमार वर्मा, पोखरिया में डॉ एच फारुकी, सुभाष चौक पर डॉ अनिल विश्वकर्मा, बरौनी के बथौली में डॉ मजहर आलम, तेघड़ा के फ्लैग में डॉ पीसी पाठक, मंझौल में डॉ अजय कुमार, बखरी में डॉ रमन कुमार झा, बलिया में डॉ संतोष भारती एवं बीहट में डॉ संगीता राजन की क्लीनिक में इमरजेंसी सेवा दिनभर जारी रही। डॉ उमाशंकर चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि राजकीय आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालय में करीब तीन सौ मरीजों को देखा गया ।

