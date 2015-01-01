पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव खत्म कोरोना का असर शुरू:छठ के दौरान मेला, सामाजिक आयोजन स्टॉल लगाने पर प्रशासन ने लगाई रोक

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
विष्णुपुर चतुर्भुज पोखर का निरीक्षण करते डीएम।
  • डीएम ने अधिकारियों को नियमों का पालन कराने का दिया आदेश

चुनाव समाप्त होते ही जिला प्रशासन ने त्योहारों पर कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल कड़ाई से लागू करने का आदेश दिया है। छठ पर्व के अवसर पर सभी तरह का मेला, सामाजिक आयोजन, खाद्य पदार्थों का स्टॉल लगाने सहित अन्य सामूहिक आयोजनों पर रोक लगा दी है। डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा ने आदेश दिया है कि छठ पर्व के दौरान इस साल किसी भी घाट पर मेला, सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम, सामूहिक भोज/प्रसाद का वितरण भी नहीं हो सकेगा। इसको लेकर सभी संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को दिशा निर्देश जारी कर दिया गया है। डीएम ने कहा कि इस साल अधिक वर्षा होने के कारण विभिन्न जलाशयों में अत्यधिक पानी होने के कारण आकस्मिक घटनाओं से बचाव हेतु चिह्नित नदी घाटों अथवा तालाब/पोखरों में सुरक्षा उपायों हेतु सभी संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को निदेश दिया गया है। इस क्रम में सभी अनुमंडल पदाधिकारियों को खतरनाक छठ घाटों अथवा तालाब/पोखरों को पूजा हेतु पूर्णतया प्रतिबंधित करने के साथ-साथ सामान्य घाटों अथवा तालाब/पोखरों में पर्याप्त संख्या में नाव एवं गोताखोरों की व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया गया। इसके अतिरिक्त सभी छठ घाटों अथवा तालाब/पोखरों में निर्धारित स्थल पर बैरिकेडिंग करवाने का भी निर्देश दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि नगर निकायों को भी अपने स्तर से सभी आवश्यक तैयारियां पूर्ण करने के साथ-साथ नगर क्षेत्रों के छठ घाटों को सैनिटाईज करवाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। मंगलवार को शहर के कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित कारगिल विजय सभा भवन में छठ पर्व को लेकर डीएम ने अधिकारियों, छठ पूजा समितियों, नागरिक ईकाइयों, वार्ड पार्षदों,एवं अन्य गणमान्य व्यक्तियों के साथ बैठक की। इस अवसर पर डीएम ने कहा जिला प्रशासन पूर्व की भांति ही इस बार भी छठ महापर्व को सुरक्षित एवं दुर्घटना मुक्त आयोजन हेतु प्रतिबद्ध है। इसके लिए सभी प्रकार की प्रशासनिक तैयारियां की जा रही है। हालांकि, कोविड-19 की मद्देनजर परिस्थितियां थोड़ी चुनौतीपूर्ण है लेकिन विश्वास है कि जिलेवासियों के सकारात्मक सहयोग से इस वर्ष का छठ पर्व भी शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न होगा।

बुजुर्गों और बच्चों को घाट पर नहीं ले जाने की अपील
वहीं कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव हेतु केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार के दिशा-निर्देशों के आलोक में उन्होंने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वे अपने घरों पर ही छठ पूजा करें, क्योंकि नदी घाटों एवं तालाब/पोखरों पर संभावित भीड़ के कारण कोविड-19 के संक्रमण का प्रसार हो सकता है। यदि किसी व्यक्ति को नदी घाटों अथवा तालाब/पोखरों पर जाकर सूर्योपासना करना भी है तो वे मास्क का प्रयोग तथा सामाजिक दूरी के मानकों का अनुपालन अवश्य करें। डीएम ने लोगों से यह भी अपील किया कि 60 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के व्यक्तियों, 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों, बुखार से ग्रस्त व्यक्ति एवं अन्य गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त व्यक्तियों को नदी घाटों अथवा तालाब/पोखरों में पूजा के दौरान बिल्कुल न ले जाएं क्योंकि ऐसे व्यक्तियों में भी कोविड-19 से प्रभावित होने का अधिक खतरा होता है।

अपने घरों पर ही करें छठ
डीएम ने कहा कि दूसरे राज्यों में रहने वाले स्थानीय व्यक्ति सामान्यतः छठ पर्व के अवसर पर घर वापस आते हैं। दिल्ली सहित कई अन्य स्थानों पर हाल के दिनों में जिस प्रकार तेजी से कोविड-19 का संक्रमण हुआ है ऐसे में एक संभावना है कि यदि व्यक्तिगत तौर पर सुरक्षा का ध्यान नहीं रखा गया तो उन शहरों से वापस आने वाले कोविड-19 प्रभावित व्यक्तियों से संक्रमण का प्रसार हो सकता है। उन्होंने बैठक में मौजूद विभिन्न पूजा समितियों एवं गणमान्य व्यक्तियों से भी अपील करते हुए कहा कि वे अपने स्तर से भी आमजनों को घरों में पूजा करने हेतु प्रेरित करें। उन्होंने पूजा समितियों के सदस्यों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि उनके स्तर से की जाने वाली साफ-सफाई एवं बिजली आदि की सभी व्यवस्था ससमय पूर्ण कर लें।

शहर के अंदर पूजा के दौरान नहीं लगेगा जाम
इस अवसर पर एसपी अवकाश कुमार ने कहा कि आस्था के इस पर्व को सुरक्षित तरीके से संपन्न करवाने में जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जारी दिशा-निर्देशों का अवश्य अनुपालन करें ताकि कोविड-19 के संक्रमण में प्रसार न हो। उन्होंने कहा कि पर्व के दौरान पुलिस प्रशासन भी पूरी मुस्तैदी के साथ अपने उत्तरदायित्व का निर्वहन करेगी तथा पूरा प्रयास करेगी कि इस दौरान किसी भी प्रकार की अप्रिय घटना न हो। साथ ही कहा कि शहरी क्षेत्रों में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था के सुचारू संचालन सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। इसके लिए विभिन्न इलाकों में अधिकारियों को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। इस अवसर पर डॉ. निलिनी रंजन, दिलीप कुमार सिन्हा, अमरेंद्र कुमार अमर आदि गणमान्य व्यक्तियों ने भी संबोधित किया। बैठक के उपरांत जिला पदाधिकारी एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक द्वारा बड़ी पोखर, नौलखा मंदिर तालाब आदि का भी निरीक्षण किया गया तथा छठ पर्व के मद्देनजर वहां की जाने वाली तैयारियों के संबंध में नगर आयुक्त, नगर निगम, बेगूसराय को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिया गया। इस अवसर पर नगर आयुक्त अब्दुल हामिद, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी, बेगूसराय सदर संजीव चौधरी, एसडीपीओ सदर राजन सिन्हा, मो. अहसन, शुभम कुमार सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

