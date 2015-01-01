पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सात विस में 104 उम्मीवार:13 की शिक्षा अन्य से बेहतर दो जीते, दो ने बचाई जमानत

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वकील, चिकित्सक, इंजीनियर और एमबीएम डिग्री वाले उम्मीवार को .27-2.29 % के बीच मिले वोट

विधान सभा चुनाव में इस बार सातो विधान सभा मिलाकर कुल 104 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान मे थे। जिसमें से कई उम्मीदवार असली जिंदगी में कई महत्वपूर्ण पेशे से जुड़े हैं। इसमें कई डाक्टर, तो कई आयुष चिकित्सक, कुछ न्यायियक सेवा क्षेत्र से जुड़े हैं जबकि कुछ उच्च शिक्षा हासिल कर समाजसेवा या फिर अपना खुद का व्यावसाय करते हैं।

लेकिन असली जिंदगी ये हीरो चुनावी मैदान में कुछ खास नहीं कर सके। कुल 104 प्रत्याशियों में से 13 असली जिंदगी में ऐसे प्रत्याशी थे जिनकी शैक्षणिक योग्याता बाकि से काफी अलग थी। बावजूद इनमें से दो ने ही जीत हासिल की। जबकि 11 में से नौ ने तो अपनी जमानत भी नहीं बचा सके।
कौन कितना शिक्षित कितना मिला वोट
141 चेरियाबरियारपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से स्वतंत्र उम्मीदवार सुमित कुमार जो बीएमएम हैं। लेकिन उन्हें मात्र .78 प्रतिशत यानि 1189 वोट ही मिले। वहीं प्लूरल्स पार्टी की मधु श्वेता जो एमएस हैं लेकिन उन्हें मात्र .43 प्रतिशत यानि 650 वोट मिले। इसी तरह 142 बछवाड़ा विधान सभा क्षेत्र से स्वतंत्र उम्मीदवार के रूप में शिवप्रकाश गरीबदास जो कॉमर्स कॉलेज पटना से वाणिज्य से स्नात्तकोत्तर हैं।

जिन्हें 22.1 प्रतिशत यानि 39870 वोट मिले। वहीं सज्यजीत कुमार मगध विवि से एमबीए हैं लेकिन उनको महजा .27 प्रतिशत यानि 494 वोट ही मिले। 143 तेघड़ा विधान सभा क्षेत्र से जदयू के वीरेन्द्र कुमार जो इंजिनियरिंग किए हुए हैं। उन्होंने अपनी जमानत तो बचा ली लेकिन जीत नहीं सके। उन्हें 21.77 प्रतिशत यानि 37250 वोट मिले। वहीं स्वतंत्र उम्मीदवार संजीव भारती बीएमएमएस हैं लेकिन उन्हें मात्र 2.29 प्रतिशत यानि 3927 वोट मिले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें