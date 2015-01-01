पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:पुलिस लॉकअप में अधेड़ की हुई मौत, सहाेदर भाइयाें में आपसी विवाद में हुई थी मारपीट

खोदावंदपुर8 घंटे पहले
दो सहोदर भाइयों के बीच मारपीट की घटना में पुलिस हिरासत में बंद जख्मी अधेड़ की मौत शनिवार को हो गई। पुलिस हिरासत में हुई मौत को देख पुलिस के हाथ पांव फूलने लगा। आनन-फानन में पुलिस परिजन को बिना सूचना दिए मृतक के शव को लेकर बेगूसराय की ओर लेकर भाग खड़ा हुआ।

डीएसपी सत्येंद्र कुमार सिंह एवं पुलिस निरीक्षक दीपक कुमार खोदावंदपुर थाना में कैम्प कर रहे हैं। थाना का मुख्य द्वार बंद कर दिया गया है। किसी भी आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए अनुमंडल क्षेत्र की पुलिस कैम्प कर रही है। घटना शुक्रवार की देर रात फफौत पंचायत स्थित महना बांध पर घटी।

मृतक के पुत्र ने बताया-चाचा और उसके चचेरे भाई ने मिलकर पिता के साथ की मारपीट

स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि शुक्रवार की देर रात हुई सहोदर भाइयों के बीच मारपीट की घटना में खोदावंदपुर पुलिस दोनों को हिरासत में कर लिया था। मृतक फफौत गांव वार्ड 06 निवासी स्व. लखन महतो का 60 वर्षीय पुत्र दीप नारायण महतो उर्फ झबरी है। घटना के बावत मृतक का पुत्र राम बालक महतो ने बताया कि शुक्रवार की शाम में जब वह छठ पूजा घाट से वापस लौट रहा था तो महना बांध के समीप उसके सहोदर चाचा राम नरेश महतो उसे रोककर विवाद करने लगा। उ

सने बताया कि नरेश महतो के साथ वर्षों पुरानी चल रहे जमीन विवाद के आलोक में फफौत निवासी जामुन महतो के पुत्र भीम महतो चाचा का पक्ष लेते हुए उसके साथ मारपीट की। जिस घटना में वह घायल हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने बीच-बचाव कर मामला को शांत करवा दिया। रात्रि लगभग 08 बजे उसके पिता दीप नारायण महतो दूध लेकर गांव के दूध सेंटर पर गया था।

पुलिस हिरासत में दीपनारायण की बिगड़ी हालत

तकरीबन रात के दो बजे पुलिस उसके पिता दीप नारायण महतो और चाचा राम नरेश महतो को हिरासत में लेकर खोदावंदपुर थाने चली गई। मारपीट में जख्मी दीप नारायण महतो को इलाज के लिए शनिवार की सुबह 5:30 बजे पुलिस सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खोदावंदपुर लेकर गई। जहां प्राथमिक चिकित्सा उपरान्त पुलिस पुनः उसे थाना ले आई। 11 बजे के करीब एकबार फिर दीप नारायण की हालत बिगड़ने लगी। मरणासन्न स्थिति देख पुलिस दीप नारायण महतो को खोदावंदपुर सरकारी अस्पताल लेकर गई जहां चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया।

