मतदान में दिक्कत:तकनीकी खराबी के कारण चार बूथाें पर बदली गई ईवीएम बीयू, सीयू एवं वीवीपैट, आधा व एक घंटे बाद शुरू हुआ मतदान

  • 143 तेघड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बूथ सं 192 क उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय में हुई परेशानी

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के द्वितीय चरण में बरौनी प्रखंड क्षेत्र में जिला प्रशासन की ओर से तकनीकी व्यवस्था के तहत तकनीकी कारणों से विलम्ब होने पर वहां ईवीएम मशीन संबंधित तकनीकी खराबी होने पर ईवीएम मशीन, बीयू एवं सीयू तथा वीवीपैट बदला गया।

जिसमें 143 तेघड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बूथ सं 192 क उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय हाजीपुर दक्षिण भाग का बायां भाग जहां मोकपोल के दौरान तकनीकी खराबी आने पर सीयू बदल कर मतदान निर्धारित समय से आधा घंटा विलम्ब से आरम्भ हुआ। इसी तरह मतदान केन्द्र संख्या- 195 क आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र हबासपुर पर भी तकनीकी खराबी की वजह से सी यू बदली किया गया है ।
यहां एक घंटा विलंब से शुरू हुआ मतदान

146 बेगूसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बूथ सं 68 क मैदा वभनगामा पूर्वी भाग पर भी मोकपोल के क्रम में सी यू बदला गया। 144 मटिहानी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बूथ सं 29 क उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय जैमरा दक्षिण भाग का मध्य भाग पर ईवीएम, बीयू एवं सीयू तथा वीवीपैट बदला गया। यहां निर्धारित समय से 1 घंटा विलम्ब से मतदान आरम्भ किया गया है।

बराैनी प्रखंड के दाे आदर्श मतदान केंद्राें पर उपलब्ध थी सभी सुविधाएं
वहीं दूसरी तरफ 143 तेघड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बूथ सं 188, 196, 197, 227, 228 पर महिला मतदानकर्मियों के साथ अतिरिक्त मतदान कर्मियों को प्रतिनियुक्ति किया गया। जिसमें पीठासीन पदाधिकारी तथा पी वन उक्त सभी मतदान केन्द्रों पर लगाया गया है।

वहीं बरौनी प्रखंड क्षेत्र अन्तर्गत दो मतदान केंद्रों को आदर्श मतदान केन्द्र बनाया गया जिसमें 144 मटिहानी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बूथ सं 32 मध्य विद्यालय हरपुर पश्चिम भाग एवं बुथ सं 33 मध्य विद्यालय हरपुर पूर्व भाग को आदर्श मतदान केन्द्रों के रुप में सभी सुविधाओं से लैस किया गया था।

