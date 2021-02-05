पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्व मुखिया की गोली मारकर हत्या:नावकोठी में हथियारबंद अपराधियों ने दागी 3 गोलियां, मौके पर ही मौत

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
हत्या के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • बिशुनपुर पंचायत के मुखिया प्रभावती देवी के पति हैं गणेश पोद्दार
  • हत्या से इलाके में सनसनी फैली, हजारों की संख्या में लोग हैं मौजूद

बेगूसराय के नावकोठी में बिशुनपुर पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया गणेश पोद्दार की हथियारबंद अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। SP अवकाश कुमार ने बताया कि एक बाइक पर सवार 3 अपराधियों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। पूर्व मुखिया को 3 गोलियां लगी हैं। मौके पर ही उनकी मौत हो गई। इधर, हत्या से इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई है। लोगों में दहशत का माहौल है। घटनास्थल पर हजारों की संख्या में गांव वाले जुट गए हैं। पिछले साल 1 फरवरी 2020 को सरस्वती प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान नावकोठी प्रखंड के समसा पंचायत की मुखिया हेमा मौर्य की भी अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी।

देवपुरा चौक पर घेरकर मारी गोली

गणेश पोद्दार शाम को देवपुरा चौक के पास पहुंचे थे, जहां बाइक सवार अपराधी हथियार लहराते हुए आए और दनादन गोलियां दागनी शुरू कर दीं। इसमें से बाइक पर पीछे बैठकर फायरिंग कर रहा था। उसने 1 गोली बाइक से ही दागी जबकि 2 गोलियां उतरकर सीने में उतार दीं। इसके बाद वे फरार हो गए। आसपास के लोग जबतक पोद्दार के पास पहुंचे, उनकी जान जा चुकी थी।
पूर्व मुखिया रह चुके हैं गणेश पोद्दार
गणेश पोद्दार पूर्व मुखिया रह चुके हैं। बिशुनपुर में 2010-16 तक वे मुखिया रहे। फिलहाल उनकी पत्नी प्रभादेवी मुखिया हैं। हत्या से इलाके में दहशत फैल गई है। सरेशाम गोली मारने की घटना से लोगों के मन में भय पैदा हो गया है। SP अवकाश कुमार ने बताया कि कई थाने की पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंच चुकी है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। 3 गोलियां मृतक को लगी हैं। गिरफ्तारी जल्द ही होगी।

