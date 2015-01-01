पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान चौपाल कार्यक्रम:जीरो टिलेज से खेती कर बेहतर उत्पादन हासिल कर सकते हैं किसान : बीएओ

खोदावंदपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसानिगिरी करने के लिए किसानों को मिट्टी की जांच करवाना अति आवश्यक है। मिट्टी की मांग के अनुसार उर्वरक का प्रयोग करने से उर्वरक पर कम खर्च होता है। जिससे किसानिगिरी के क्षेत्र में होने वाले अनावश्यक खर्च से किसान बच सकते हैं। वहीं जीरो टिलेज के माध्यम से खेती करने पर फसल की उत्पादन क्षमता में आशातीत वृद्धि होती है। उक्त बातें गोरबद्ध गांव में आयोजित किसान चौपाल कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए खोदावंदपुर बीएओ रत्नेश कुमार ने कही। उन्होंने जीरो टिलेज को किसानों के वरदान बताते हुए कहा कि इसके माध्यम से खेतो में बीज डालने से समान दूरी खेतो में पौधा निकलता है। जिससे फसलों में समान रूप से सूर्य का प्रकाश पड़ता है।उन्होंने फसलों में अधिक से अधिक मात्रा में जैविक खादों का उपयोग करने के लिए किसानों से आह्वान किया। वहीं सहायक तकनीकी प्रबंधक मणिमेसा नंद ने मुख्यमंत्री तीव्र बीज विस्तार योजना, बीज ग्राम योजना, गेहूं प्रतिरक्षण, अनुदानित दर पर गेहूं बीज वितरण करने के बारे में विस्तार से किसानों को बताया। इस मौके पर कृषि समन्वयक पवन कुमार, जितेंद्र कुमार व अरविंद मोहन ने कृषि यांत्रिकीकरण, प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना, फसल बीमा, धान अधिप्राप्ति सहित अन्य योजनाओं के बारे में विस्तार से चर्चा किया। किसान चौपाल कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता बरियारपुर पश्चिमी पंचायत के सरपंच व किसान लक्ष्मी यादव ने की। जबकि मंच संचालन किसान सलाहकार रंजन रजक ने किया। जहां मौके पर कैलाश महतो, रविंद्र कुमार, राम शंकर महतो, जवाहर सहनी, नवीन प्रसाद यादव, शिवजी महतो, डॉ पवन कुमार राकेश, राम बहादुर यादव, मनोज कुमार समेत दर्जनों किसान मौजूद थे ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें