परेशानी:आलू को झुलसा रोग से बचाने के प्रति सजग हों किसान, दी गई कई सलाह

खोदावंदपुर2 दिन पहले
बदलते मौषम की मिजाज व घने कोहरे के कारण आलू की फसल में लगने वाला झुलसा रोग लगने की प्रबल संभावना है। एहतियातन आलू उत्पादक किसान इस रोग के प्रति सजग हो जाएं। समय रहते गर अपने फसल को सुरक्षित नहीं पाते है तो आलू उत्पादक किसानों को भारी नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र खोदावंदपुर बेगुसराय के वरीय कृषि वैज्ञानिक व प्रधान डॉ. राम पाल ने कहा कि जिस तरह से वातावरण में दिन प्रति दिन कोहरे का आलम बढ़ता जा रहा है। आसन्न परिस्थिति में आलू की फसल को झुलसा रोग अपनी चपेट में कर सकता है। आलू की खेती की अधिक लागत और झुलसा से होने वाली भारी क्षति के मद्देनजर किसान तुरंत इसके रोकथाम के उपाय करें।

रोकथाम के उपाय : दिन के अंतराल पर इसी मिश्रण के साथ दूसरा छिड़काव भी करें। अगर आपकी फसल पांच से छह सप्ताह की हो गई हो तो डाइथेम एम 45 की 02 ग्राम मात्रा प्रति लीटर की हिसाब से घोल बनाकर सुरक्षात्मक छिड़काव करें। हालांकि आलू की फसल में फिलवक्त झुलसा रोग लगने की खबर नही है। फिर भी अगर किन्ही किसान के आलू की फसल में उपर्युक्त लक्षण दिखाई पड़ती है तो अगले 15-15 दिनों पर फसलों पर मेटलैक्सिल अथवा मैनकोजेब की 2.5 ग्राम की मात्रा प्रति लीटर पानी के हिसाब से मिलाकर पौधे पर छिड़काव करें। हां किसान भाई इस दौरान इस बातों का भी ख्याल रखे कि मौषम में नमी या बादल छाई है तो छिड़काव का अंतराल 06 दिनों पर होना चाहिए।
झुलसा रोग के लक्षण और प्रभाव: लू की फसल अगैती हो या पिछैती दोनों ही स्थिति में झुलसा रोग का प्रकोप संभव है। अगैती फसल में रोग का प्रकोप नीचे की पत्तियों से शुरू होकर ऊपर की ओर बढ़ता है। पत्तियों में भूरे रंग के छोटे-छोटे गोल, अंडाकार या कोणीय धब्बे बनते हैं। ये धब्बे तेजी से बढ़कर पूरी पत्तियों को ढक लेते हैं जबकि पिछैती फसलों में इस रोग का प्रकोप ऊपर की पत्तियों से शुरू होकर नीचे की ओर बढ़ता है।

