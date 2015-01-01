पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आयोजन:वैज्ञानिक तरीके से आलू की खेती कर लाभ पाएं किसान

खाेदावंदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खोदावंदपुर कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के वैज्ञानिक डॉ. नीरज कुमार ने किसानों को दी जानकारी

आलू भारत की सबसे महत्वफपूर्ण फसल है। एक दो राज्य को छोड़कर समूचे देश मे आलू की खेती की जाती है। किसान वैज्ञानिक तरीके से आलू की खेती कर बेहतर लाभ पा सकते हैं। ये बातें खोदावंदपुर कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के वैज्ञानिक डॉ. नीरज कुमार ने कही। उन्हाेंने बताया िक आलू की खेती के लिए मध्यम शीत के समय उपर्युक्त है। यही वो समय है जिस दौरान आलू का बेहतर अंकुरण और तेजी से बढ़वार सम्भव है।इसकी वृद्धि के लिए तापक्रम 15-20 डिग्री सेल्सियस के मध्य होना चाहिए। इसके अंकुरण के लिए 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस सवर्धन के लिए 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस और कंद विकास के लिए 17 से 19 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापक्रम की आवश्यकता होती है।

आलू फसल लगाने के लिए ऐसे करें भूमि तैयार, खाद बनाने का भी तरीका किसानों को बताया गया

आलू लगाने से पहले खेतों को पलटने वाली हलो से गहरी जुताई करें। जबकि दूसरी और तीसरी जुताई घरेलू सामान्य हल से करें। साथ ही खेत में पाटा चलाकर मिट्टी के ढेले को महीन कर दें। इस दौरान यह देखना जरूरी होता है कि खेतों में पर्याप्त नमी है कि नहीं। नमी की कमी होने पर पलेवा करके जुताई करना चाहिए। हां खेत तैयार करने वक्त उसमें गोबर की सदी खाद 50 से 60 टन 20 किलोग्राम नीम की खली और 20 किलोग्राम अरंडी की ख़ली सबों को अच्छी तरह मिलाकर समान मात्रा में प्रति एकड़ खेत मे डालकर खेतों की जुताई करें। रासायनिक खाद की दशा में, खाद की मात्रा प्रति हेक्टेअर मिट्टी परीक्षण के आधार पर दें। नाइट्रोजन 100-120 किलाेग्राम प्रति हेक्टेअर, फॉसफोरस 45-50 किलाेग्राम प्रति हेक्टेयर, गोबर तथा फ़ॉस्फ़रस खादों की मात्रा को खेत की तैयारी में रोपाई से पहले मिट्टी में अच्छी प्रकार मिला दें। नाइट्रोजन की खाद दूसरी बार लगाने के बाद, पौधों पर परत की मिट्टी चढाना लाभदायक रहता है। किसानों को 03 से 303.5 सेंटीमीटर आकार या 30 से 40 ग्राम भार के बीजों का उपयोग आलू रोपने में करना चाहिए।

बुआई के समय एवं बीज की मात्रा का रखें ध्यान
आलू को बढने के लिए कम समय मिलता है। अगेती बुआई से बढ़वार के लिए लम्बा समय तो मिल जाता है परन्तु उपज अधिक नहीं होती क्योंकि ऐसी अगेती फसल में बढवार व कन्दब का बनना प्रतिकूल तापमान में होता है। साथ ही बीजों के अपूर्ण अंकुरण व सड़न का खतरा भी बना रहता है। इसके लिए 25 से 30 क्विंटल बीज प्रति हेक्टेयर पर्याप्त होता है।

आलू रोपने की विधि
आलू रोपने के समय पौधे से पौधों की दूरी कम रहने पर उत्पादन प्रभावित होता है। अधिक दूरी रखने पर प्रति हेक्टेयर पौधों की संख्या कम लगने से बीज कम लगता है। परंतु आसन्न परस्थिति में भी उपज कम होने की संभावना होती है। इसलिए वैज्ञानिक तरीके यानी पंक्तियों से पंक्तियों की दूरी में 50 सेंटीमीटर का फासला होना चाहिए। जबकि पौधे से पौधों की दूरी में 20 से 25 सेंटीमीटर की दूरी आलू फसल लगाते समय किसानों को ध्यान रखना चाहिए।

बीजों का कैसे करें उपचार
आलू खेतो में रोपने से बीज उपचारित जरूर करें।क्योंकि आलू कंद में ओगरा, दीमक, फंफूद और जमीन, जनित बीमारी होने की संभावना होती है।इससे बचाव के लिए किसानों को रोपने से पहले बीज उपचारित करना जरूरी होता है। आलू के बीज उपचारित करने का तरीका 5 लीटर देसी गाय का मट्ठा लेकर 15 ग्राम बराबर हींग लेकर अच्छी तरह से बारीक़ पीसकर घोल बनाकर उसमे बीज को उपचारित करे घंटे सुखाने पर बुवाई करें।इसके अलावे 5 देसी गाय के गोमूत्र में बीज को उपचारित 2-3 घंटे सूखने के बाद बुवाई करे ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें