पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:ससुर का हाथ टूटने के बाद इलाज कराने ले जा रहा था दामाद, ट्रैक्टर की चपेट में आने से ससुर की माैत

साहेबपुर कमालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
साहेबपुर कमाल के बहलोरिया गांव के समीप घटनास्थल पर जुटी भीड़।
  • साहेबपुरकमाल के बहलोरिया गांव के अवध-तिरहुत पथ पर हुई घटना पुलिस ने ट्रैक्टर को किया जब्त

साहेबपुर कमाल क्षेत्र के बहलोरिया गांव के समीप अवध-तिरहुत पथ पर सोमवार को ट्रैक्टर के चपेट में आने से 65 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। जिसकी पहचान मुंगेर जिले के मुफ्फसिल थाना क्षेत्र नौवागढ़ी, चरौवन निवासी किशोरी चौधरी के रूप में की गई। घटना के संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए मृतक के दामाद बलिया थाना क्षेत्र के नौरंगा गांव निवासी राजेश राय ने बताया कि तीन दिन पूर्व नौवागढ़ी स्थित घर पर ही गिर जाने के कारण उनके ससुर का हाथ टूट गया था। जिसकी जानकारी होने पर वे अपने ससुराल पहुंचे और ससुर को साथ लेकर इलाज कराने के लिए बाइक से निकले और नाव से गंगा नदी पार कर अवध-तिरहुत पथ से बेगूसराय जा रहे थे। जाने के दाैरान बहलोरिया के समीप पहुंचे जहां ट्रैक्टर पर नजर पड़ते ही कुछ दूर पहले ही अपनी बाइक को रोक लिया। इसी दौरान ट्रैक्टर चालक अचानक से अपने ट्रैक्टर को तेज गति के साथ पीछे करने लगा, ट्रैक्टर को पीछे आते देख वे जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने लगे। इतना ही नहीं बल्कि वहां मौजूद लोगों ने भी हल्ला कर पीछे बाइक होने की आवाज लगाई, परंतु ट्रैक्टर चालक के कान में ईयरफोन लगा रहने के कारण लोगों की आवाज को अनसुना कर दिया और पीछे से बाइक में जोरदार ठोकर मार दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें