जीवन का पहला मतदान:फर्स्ट टाइम वोटर्स ने शिक्षा और रोजगार के लिए डाला वोट

बेगूसराय3 घंटे पहले
बेगूसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मारवाड़ी मोहल्ला स्थित गौशाला मतदान केंद्र से वोट देकर निकलते पहली बार वोट करने वाले युवा।
  • फर्स्ट टाइम वोटर्स ने कहा- एक ऐसा समाज हो जहां सब को बराबरी का मौका मिले

बेगूसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र के युवा फर्स्ट टाइम वोटर्स बेगूसराय के पास रोड साफ सफाई एवं बेहतर शिक्षा को ध्यान में रखकर वोटिंग की है, जबकि बुजुर्ग महिला पुरुष मतदाताओं ने सरकार एवं व्यवस्था में बदलाव लाने एवं नए लोगों को अवसर देने जैसे सवालों को ध्यान में रखकर वोटिंग की है। इस संबंध जब बेगूसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र के गौशाला मतदान केंद्रों पर वोट दे कर निकले मारवाड़ी मुहल्ला के फर्स्ट टाइम वोटर्स प्रियंका सोनी, गुड़िया सोनी, देविका रानी, ऋषिकांत सोनी, सिमरन सोनी एवं लक्ष्मण सोनी से पूछा गया कि आप किन मुद्दों को ध्यान में रखकर वोटिंग की है तो उन्होंने बताया कि बेगूसराय का विकास एवं बेहतर शिक्षा को ध्यान में रखकर उन्होंने वोट किया है। युवाओं ने कहा कि मुहल्ले में गंदगी नहीं हो, कचड़े का नियमित उठाव हो, हर मुहल्ले में कूड़ेदान हो एवं बेगूसराय में बढ़ते अपराध पर लगाम लगे, इसके लिए उन्होंने वोटिंग की है। उन्होंने कहा कि उच्च स्तरीय शैक्षणिक एवं तकनीकी संस्थान बेगूसराय में होना चाहिए, जिससे कि उन्हें दूसरा राज्य नहीं जाना पड़े। दूसरी ओर इन युवा मतदाताओं के अभिभावकाें ने कहा कि नए-नए लोगों को अवसर मिलना चाहिए, जिससे सत्ता में बैठे लोग अपनी मनमानी नहीं कर सके।

