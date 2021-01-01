पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

72 वां गणतंत्र दिवस:गांधी स्टेडियम में झंडोत्तोलन 9 बजे, कम लोगों को किया गया है आमंत्रित

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गांधी मैदान के पास बनाया गया द्वार। - Dainik Bhaskar
गांधी मैदान के पास बनाया गया द्वार।
  • कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए कम मेहमानों और अतिथियों को दिया गया है आमंत्रण
  • गांधी स्टेडियम में डीएम करेंगे झंडोत्तोलन

चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था और कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के बीच आज 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह मनाया जाएगा। मुख्य कार्यक्रम शहर के गांधी स्टेडियम में होगा, जहां सुबह के नौ बजे डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा झंडोत्तोलन करेगें। कार्यक्रम को लेकर स्टेडियम के चारो तरफ सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। इस बार कोविड-19 के संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए सीमित संख्या में गणमान्य व्यक्तियों और जनप्रतिनिधियों को आमंत्रण दिया गया है। इसके अलावे गांधी स्टेडियम में मुख्य समारोह स्थल पर सिर्फ आमंत्रित व्यक्तियों का ही स्टेडियम के मुख्य द्वार से प्रवेश होगा।
सुबह सात बजे निकाली जाएगी प्रभात फेरी
गणतंत्र दिवस की शुरूआत सुबह सात बजे प्रभात फेरी से होगी। डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा ने इस संबंध में डीईओ को निर्देश दिया है कि प्रभात फेरी में स्वधीनता संग्राम के महानायकों के प्रति सम्मान प्रदर्शित करने वाले नारे एंव गीत का प्रयोग किया जाए। साथ ही कहा कि इस दौरान कोविड-19 के कारण वर्ग एक से आठ तक के बच्चे इस रैली में भाग नहीं लेंगे, केवल वर्ग नौ से उपर के बच्चे भाग लेगें। डीएम ने कहा कि प्रभात फेरी में ऐसे बच्चे जो ठंढ़ से प्रभावित हो सकते हैं उन्हें भी सम्मलित नहीं करने को कहा है।

उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले बच्चों को पुरस्कार वितरण किया जाएगा

मालूम हो कि नौ बजे डीएम गांधी स्टेडियम में ध्वजारोहण करेगें, इसके बाद 09ः01से 10ः04 तक डीएम द्वारा झंडोत्तोलन के बाद मार्च पास्ट, डीएम का उद्बोधन, झांकी और विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले बच्चों को पुरस्कार वितरण किया जाएगा। 10ः05 समाहरणालय परिसर में डीएम द्वारा ध्वजारोहण, 10ः15 द्वारा एसपी कार्यालय में एसपी अवकाश कुमार द्वारा ध्वजारोहण, 10ः20 बजे अनुमंडल कार्यालय में एसडीओ द्वारा ध्वजारोहण, 10ः25 बजे डीएम द्वारा होम गार्ड कार्यालय में ध्वजारोहण, 10ः35 बजे जिला परिषद कार्यालय में जिप अध्यक्ष द्वारा ध्वाजा रोहण, 10ः40 बजे डीडीसी द्वारा विकास भवन में ध्वजारोहण, 10ः50 बजे पुलिस उप महानिरीक्षक द्वारा ध्वजारोहण, 11ः10 बजे जिला निबंधक सह परामर्श केन्द्र में ध्वजारोहन, 11ः20 बजे पुलिस केन्द्र में ध्वजारोहण, 11ः35 बजे महादलित टोला में ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम निर्धारित किया गया है। मुख्य कार्यक्रमों के अलावे भी जिले में कई अन्य कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाएगें। डीमए ने अधिकारियों को विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों पर अवस्थिति महापुरूषों एवं स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण करने का भी निर्देश दिया। साथ ही इसके लिए अलग-अलग अधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति भी की है।

परेड में भाग लेने वाले पुलिस बल और एनसीसी कैडेट
गांधी स्टेडियम में मुख्य कार्यक्रम से पहले परेड आयोजित किया जाएगा। जिसमें एक पलाटून सैप, एक प्लाटून बीएमपी-8, दो प्लाटून डीएपी, एक प्लाटून सीआईएसएफ, बिहार होम गार्ड एक प्लाटून, एनसीसी (वरीय कैडर और जूनियर कैडर) एक प्लाटून जीडी कॉलेज, एसके महिला कॉलेज और बीएसएस कॉलेजिएट, एनसीसी जूनियर गर्ल ओमर बालिका एक प्लाटून, एनसीसी सीनियर गर्ल एक के महिला कॉलेज एक प्लाटून और अग्निशमन दस्ता का एक प्लाटून परेड में भाग लेगी। परेड में प्रथम, द्वितीय और तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले प्लाटून को पुरस्कार प्रदान किया जाएगा।

इन विभाग के द्वारा निकाली जाएगी झांकी
इस गणतंत्र दिवस में कई विभागों की झांकी भी निकाली जाएगी। जिसमें स्वास्थ्य विभाग, शिक्षा विभाग, जिला ग्रामीण विकास अभिकरण, उत्पाद विभाग, पीएचईडी विभाग, बरौनी डेयरी, कृषि विभाग, आईसीडीएस और महिला हेल्पलाइन की संयुक्त झांकी, सामाजिक सुरक्षा कोषांग और श्रम विभाग द्वारा एक-एक झांकी निकाली जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser