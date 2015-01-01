पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:पहली बार ऑनलाइन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में 1006 मामलों का निपटारा

बेगूसराय
  
लोक अदालत में दिशा-निर्देश देते जिला जज।
  • ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत में बैंकों से जुड़े 916 केस का किया गया निष्पादन, पौने चार करोड़ की राशि का हुआ समझौता, तो डेढ़ करोड़ रुपये की हुई वसूली

जिला व्यवहार न्यायालय परिसर में पहली बार आयोजित किए गए वर्चुअल राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में 1006 सुलहनीय मामलों का निपटारा हुआ। वहीं 3 करोड़ 69 लाख, 15 हजार, 591 हजार रुपए का समझौता भी हुआ तो डेढ़ करोड़ की वसुली भी हुई। वर्चुअल राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में अलग-अलग पीठों पर विभिन्न बैंकों और वादियों के आपसी सहमति से ऋण संबंधित 916 मामलों का निपटारा किया गया। लोक अदालत में बैंकों से जुड़े 8240 मामलें सुनवाई के लिए लिया गया था। बेंच नबंर 3 पर पीओ सब जज प्रथम अनवर शमीम द्वारा बिहार ग्रामीण बैंक के 121, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के 49 मामले सहित अन्य बैंकों के ऋण संबंधित मामलों का निपटारा किया गया। इसी तरह बेंच नंबर 4 पर पीओ एडीजे-8 मुंशीलाल गौतम द्वारा यूको बैंक का 336, बेंच नंबर 5 पर पीओ एडीजे द्वितीय द्वारा पंजाब नेशनल बैंक का 87 और स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया का 332 ऋण संबंधित मामलों का निष्पादान किया गया।

58 क्रिमिनल कंपाउंडेबल केसों का हुआ निपटारा
राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में विभिन्न बेंचों पर कुल 113 क्रिमिनल कंपाउंडेबल केस लिए गए और 58 मामलों का निपटारा हुआ। जिसमें ऐक्सीडेंटल बीमा क्लेम के 13 मामलों में से 5 मामलों का निष्पादन किया गया और 22 लाख 10 हजार की राशि पीड़ितों को दी गई। वहीं विद्युत चोरी समेत इससे सम्बंधित 62 मामले सुनवाई के लिए लिया गया था, जिसमें 24 मामलों का निपटारा हुआ। 11 लाख 45 हजार 758 रूपए का समझौता हुआ। वहीं वन विभाग से जुड़े 19 और लेबर से जुड़े एक केस का भी आपसी सहमति से सुलह हुआ। कुल 221 सुलहनीय आपराधिक कांडों में से 87 कांडों का सुलह लोक अदालत में हुआ। जिसमें कुल 33 लाख 60 हजार 758 रूपए का समझौता हुआ।

लोक अदालत न्याय पाने का सबसे सुलभ माध्यम है - जिला जज

जिला एवं सत्र न्यायधीश शमीम अख्तर ने कहा कि कोविड-19 को देखते हुए पहली बार वर्चुअल राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया जो काफी सफल रहा। उन्होंने कहा कि लोक अदालत में न किसी की जीत होती है न ही किसी की हार होती है।

ऑनलाइन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में केसों के निष्पादन के लिए बनाये गये थे आठ बेंच
ई राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में केसो के निपटारे के लिए कुल 8 बेंच बनाए गए थे। लोक अदालत में बैंकों से जुड़े मामले, बीमा क्लेम, आदि केसों का निपटारा किया गया। बेंच नंबर - 1 पर पीओ एडीजे वन रविन्द्र सिह द्वारा पारिवारिक मामला, एमएसीटी, सिविल मैटर, बेंच नंबर - 2 पर पीओ सीजेएम ठाकुर अमन कुमार द्वारा क्रिमिनल कम्पांडेबल, बिजली, लेबर, वन विभाग से जुड़े मामलों का निपटारा किया गया। वहीं बेंच नंबर- 6 पर सब जज तृतीय धीरेन्द्र कुमार राय द्वारा मंझौल एवं बखरी सिविल कोटे के क्रिमिनल कम्पांडेबल व सिविल मैटर, बेंच नंबर - 7 पर सब जज धीरज कुमार मिश्रा द्वारा बलिया सिविल कोर्ट और बेंच नंबर 8 पर सब जज सह एसीजेएम तेघड़ा सतीश कुमार द्वारा दोनो पक्ष के सहमति से क्रिमिनल कम्पांडेबल व सिविल मैटर का निष्पादन किया गया। आॅनलाइन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत को सफल बनाने में डीएलएस के उदय कुमार, सौरव कुमार शशि कुमार, सिस्टम आॅफिसर धर्मशील कुमार, पीएलवी व पैनल अधिवक्ताओं ने महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई।

