मारपीट:मैदाबभनगामा में जमीन विवाद को ले हुई मारपीट में चार व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल

वीरपुर2 घंटे पहले
मैदाबभनगामा में घटनास्थल पर पूछताछ करती पुलिस।
  • वीरपुर पुलिस ने 5 लोगों को लिया हिरासत में, मामले की तहकीकात करने में जुटे पुलिस अधिकारी

वीरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मैदाबभनगामा पंचायत अंतर्गत वार्ड संख्या 6 के हामोडीह ब्रह्मास्थान के नजदीक मंगलवार की सुबह जमीन विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों के बीच जमकर मारपीट हुई। जिसमें दोनों पक्षों की ओर से आधा दर्जन लोग घायल हो गये। जिसमें एक पक्ष के राजकुमार यादव व रेखा देवी को गंभीर स्थिति में स्थानीय लोगों एवं पुलिस की मदद से इलाज के लिए पटना भेजा गया है। जबकि अनिल यादव व सुनील यादव को ईलाज हेतु बेगूसराय भेजा गया। कई अन्य लोगों को भी चोटें लगी है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार रामजपो यादव, रामबली यादव समेत कई अन्य लोगों ने तलवार, फरसा व ईंट-पत्थर से हमला कर उक्त लोगों को गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया।

घटनास्थल से पुलिस ने दो तलवार, फरसा व क्षतिग्रस्त बाइक किया बरामद
घटना की सूचना मिलते ही बरौनी सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर राजीव कुमार लाल, वीरपुर थानाध्यक्ष सुचित कुमार, जीरोमाइल ओपीध्यक्ष समरेंद्र कुमार, वीरपुर थाना के एसआई विनय प्रसाद सिंह, एएसआई सुजीत कुमार व जितेंद्र कुमार अपने दलबल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए शिव कुमार यादव उर्फ सिंटू यादव, रामबली यादव, चेतन यादव, कुंदन यादव व चंदन कुमार को हिरासत में ले लिया। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल से दो तलवार, फरसा व क्षतिग्रस्त एक बाइक को बरामद किया है। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि पुलिस मुख्यालय से आये दंगा नियंत्रक दल एवं अन्य थाने की पुलिस घटनास्थल पर कैम्प कर रही है।

