पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कवि सम्मेलन:आजादी का वरदान है, जागरूक मतदाता से होता देश महान है

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अहलूवालिया कॉलोनी के साहित्य विहार स्थित प्रगतिशील लेखक संघ कार्यालय में मौसम चुनाव का विषय पर हास्य कवि गोष्ठी का आयोजन गुरुवार को किया गया, जिसमें उपस्थित कवियों ने मतदाताओं को जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से कविता पाठ किया । कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन करते हुए प्रगतिशील लेखक संघ के राज्य सचिव रामकुमार ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र को मजबूत एवं लोकप्रिय बनाने के लिए मतदाताओं के मस्तिष्क के अंदर उत्तम विचार का पैदा होना बहुत जरुरी है। मौके पर केंद्रीय विद्यालय की पूर्व शिक्षका आशा रानी ने कहा कि ऐसे कार्यक्रम आवश्यक एवं सामयिक है। संचालन कर रहे जिला महासचिव ललन लालित्य ने अपनी रचना में कहा कि वादे पे मत करो भरोसा ,मुद्दा पकड़ के रख । वरना सब तोड़ देगा, छोड़ जाएगा सबक। मौके पर कवि पुष्कर प्रसाद सिंह ने अपनी रचना में कहा लोकतंत्र प्रणाली , आजादी का वरदान है ।जागरूक मतदाता से, होता देश महान है । जन कवि दीनानाथ सुमित्र ने अपनी रचना में कहा “कैसे हम मतदान करें। वैसे ही सुबह को शाम करें ?” प्रसिद्ध रंगकर्मी अनिल पतंग ने अपनी रचना “बोलो चक धमा -धम “ का पाठ किया। कवयित्री प्रभ, कवि विकास कुमार ने अपनी कविताओं का पाठ किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें