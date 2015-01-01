पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम:महागठबंधन ने मारा चौका

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बेगूसराय जिले में महागठबंधन के चार उम्मीदवारों ने अपनी जीत दर्ज करवायी। साहबेपुरकमाल विधानसभा सीट पर एनडीए ने भी पूरी ताकत झोंकी लेकिन राजद के प्रत्याशी सत्तानंद संबुद्ध ने जीत दर्ज की। जीत दर्ज करने के बाद अपने समर्थकों का धन्यवाद ज्ञापन किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि ये जीत मेरी नहीं बल्कि साहेबपुरकमाल विधानसभा की जनता की है। इस दौरान उनके समर्थकों में काफी जोश देखा गया।
  • महागठबंधन ने सात में चार सीट पर जमाया कब्जा, दो पर भाजपा तो एक पर लोजपा को मिल गई जीत
  • जदयू का जिले में सूपड़ा हुआ साफ, चेरियाबरियारपुर से पूर्व मंत्री मंजू वर्मा को देखना पड़ा हार का मुंह
  • राजद के सत्तानंद संबुद्ध, लोजपा के राजकुमार सिंह, भाजपा के कुंदन ने पहली बार चुनाव लड़ा और जीते

मंगलवार को संपन्न हुए जिले में सात विधानसभा सीटों की मतगणना में चार सीट पर महागठबंधन को जीत मिली। सिर्फ दो सीट पर भाजपा ने जीत हासिल की और एक सीट एनडीए से अलग होकर चुनाव लड़ रही लोजपा के खाते में गई। वहीं एनडीए गठबंधन के तहत चार सीट पर चुनाव लड़ रही सीएम नीतीश कुमार की जदयू का सुपड़ा साफ हो गया। महागठबंधन में शामिल राजद और सीपीआई ने दो-दो सीटों पर जीत हासिल की। वहीं महागठबंधन में शामिल कांग्रेस के सीटिंग विधायक अमिता भूषण बेगूसराय से चुनाव हार गई। वहीं मटिहानी सीट से लड़ रहे सीपीएम उम्मीदवार राजेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह भी बहुत कड़ा मुकाबला में काफी कम वोटों से चुनाव हार गए।
साहेबपुर कमाल में राजद के सत्तानंद संबुद्ध और चेरिया बरियारपुर में राजवंशी महतो ने पूर्व मंत्री मंजू वर्मा को 40 हजार से अधिक मतों से पराजित कर जीत हासिल की। वहीं तेघड़ा में सीपीआई के रामरतन सिंह और बखरी में सूर्यकांत पासवान ने विजय पताका लहराया। जबकि बछवाड़ा से भाजपा के सुरेन्द्र मेहता ने सीपीआई के पूर्व विधायक अवधेश राय को पराजित किया तो बेगूसराय में कुंदन कुमार ने महिला कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष व सीटिंग विधायक अमिता भूषण को अंतिम समय में हरा दिया।
इन्होंने पहली बार चुनाव लड़ा और जीता
राजद के सत्तानंद संबुद्ध, लोजपा के राजकुमार सिंह, भाजपा के कुंदन कुमार ने पहली बार चुनाव लड़ा और जीत हासिल की। केवल सीपीआई के सूर्यकांत पासवान ने दो बार चुनाव लड़ा और पहली बार जीत हासिल की। इन्होंने अपने क्षेत्र के दिग्गजों को हराया।

