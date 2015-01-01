पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:इलाज के दौरान स्वास्थ्य विभाग के चतुर्थवर्गीय कर्मी की मौत

बेगूसराय33 मिनट पहले
सदर अस्पताल में कार्यरत स्वास्थ्य विभाग के चतुर्थवर्गीय कर्मी उर्मिला देवी की मौत इलाज के दौरान हो गई। वे 2 वर्षों से बीमार चल रही थी। इसी दौरान उन्हें सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया जहां शुक्रवार की सुबह उनकी मौत हो गई। इसकी खबर सुनते ही अस्पताल के चिकित्सक एवं कर्मियों में शोक फैल गया। वे पटना जिला के शिवनार की रहने वाली थी, जो वर्तमान में लोहिया नगर के पुलिस लाइन की ओर रहती थी। उर्मिला देवी के निधन पर डाॅ शशि प्रभा, अनुसचिवीय कर्मचारी संघ के जिला मंत्री लव कुमार सिंह, कालीकांत साह, अभिमन्यु कुमार, चतुर्भुज सहाय, राजीव कुमार, रवीश कुमार, सरिता कुमारी, राजेंद्र चौधरी, राजीव रंजन आदि ने शोक संवेदना व्यक्त की है।

