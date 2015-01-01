पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नए विधायक का संकल्प:मेघौल में डिग्री कॉलेज का निर्माण, कांवर और राेजगार के विकास का करूंगा प्रयास

खोदावंदपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • खोदावंदपुर का करगिल भवन राजवंशी महतो के लिए हुआ लकी साबित

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में महागठबंधन से राजद प्रत्याशी राजवंशी महतो द्वारा अस्थाई रूप से किराया पर लिया गया खोदावंदपुर बाजार स्थित कारगिल भवन नाम से चर्चित भवन लकी साबित हुआ। सन 1998 में भी सांसद चुनाव के दौरान राजवंशी महतो ने इसी मकान को अस्थाई तौर पर अपना निवास स्थान बनाया था। जबकि ससुराल खोदावंदपुर प्रखंड के मालपुर गांव में है।

राजवंशी महतो चुनाव के दौरान अपने ससुराल में नहीं रहकर इसी किराए के मकान में रहते थे। उस समय बलिया लोकसभा क्षेत्र हुआ करता था। उस समय भी इसी मकान में ठहरकर उन्होंने सीपीआई के कद्दावर नेता शत्रुघ्न प्रसाद सिंह को शिकस्त देकर राजद का परचम लहराया था। एक बार फिर 20 वर्षों बाद चेरिया बरियारपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से अप्रत्याशित जीत हासिल कर राजद कार्यकर्ताओं में जान फूंक दिया है।

यह मकान खोदावंदपुर निवासी उपेंद्र महतो का है। जबकि राजवंशी महतो का पैतृक आवास भगवानपुर प्रखंड के बसही गांव में है। विधानसभा चुनाव में तमाम कयासों पर विराम लगाते हुए राजद के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ने राजवंशी महतो को टिकट देकर अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया। तब इसी मकान को राजवंशी महतो ने अपना ठिकाना बनाया।

सपरिवार खोदावंदपुर के इसी मकान में शिफ्ट कर गए। पूरे चुनाव के दौरान यहीं से अपना चुनावी कार्यक्रम को अंजाम दिया। चेरिया बरियारपुर से दो-दो जीत दर्ज करा चुकी पूर्व मंत्री कुमारी मंजू वर्मा को करारी शिकस्त देकर चेरिया बरियारपुर में राजद का झंडा फहरा दिया।
प्रमाणपत्र मिलते ही राजवंशी महतो खोदावंदपुर के रास्ते पटना रवाना
चेरिया बरियारपुर विधानसभा से जीत का प्रमाणपत्र लेने के पश्चात नव निर्वाचित विधायक राजवंशी महतो खोदावंदपुर के रास्ते सीधे आलाकमान से मिलने रात में ही पटना निकल गए। मतगणना केंद्र बेगूसराय बाजार समिति से विजेता का प्रमाणपत्र लेकर निकले राजवंसी महतो का महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने जोरदार स्वागत किया।

कार्यकर्ता का अभिवादन स्वीकार करने के बाद राजवंशी महतो अपने समर्थकों के साथ खोदावंदपुर बाजार स्थित अपने अस्थाई आवास पहुंचकर घर के चौखट को नमन किया। यहां भी स्थानीय कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनका स्वागत किया। अपने खोदावंदपुर के आवास पर कुछ पल कार्यकर्ताओं से मंत्रणा करने के उपरान्त श्री महतो आला कमान से मिलने सीधे पटना निकल गए।

चेरिया बरियारपुर के मतदाता मालिकों को हमारा प्रणाम और बधाई। दूरभाष पर बात करते हुए चेरिया बरियारपुर के नव निर्वाचित विधायक राजवंशी महतो ने अपनी अप्रत्याशित जीत का सेहरा मतदाता मालिक व कार्यकताओं को दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि विश्वास दिलाता हूं उनके सम्मान को ठेस नहीं लगने दूंगा।

सुख-दुख में साथ रहूंगा। कावर पक्षी विहार, अधूरा मंझौल अनुमंडल अस्पताल, मेंघौल में डिग्री कॉलेज का निर्माण, कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र खोदावंदपुर का विकास की प्रमुखता के साथ सड़कों का निर्माण, शोषण से जनता की मुक्ति किसानों के फसल का वाजिब दाम और युवाओं के रोजगार का सतत प्रयास करूंगा।

