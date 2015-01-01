पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनावी समीक्षा:एकजुट रहता महागठबंधन तो सातों पर होता कब्जा, एनडीए का होता सफाया

बेगूसराय6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भितरघात के कारण महागठबंधन ने खाेया अपना सीट, कुछ कांग्रेसियों के कामदेव प्रेम ने महागठबंधन को पहुंचाया नुकसान, जिला प्रशासन की संदेहास्पद भूमिका

जिले में इस बार विधानसभा चुनाव में मटिहानी विधानसभा सीट का चुनावी मुकाबला सबसे दिलचस्प दिखा। मटिहानी, बछवाड़ा व बेगूसराय में अंतिम समय तक मुकाबला रोमांचक बना रहा। मटिहानी में महागठबंधन और जदयू उम्मीदवार के बीच अंत-अंत तक उठापटक जारी रहा।

मतगणना के अंतिम दौर में लोजपा प्रत्याशी ने जदयू और महागठबंधन को मात देते हुए 333 वोट से विजय हासिल कर महागठबंधन और जदयू को अप्रत्याशित रूप से जीत हासिल कर लिया। अगर चुनावी हालत पर नजर डाला जाए तो महागठबंधन की हार के पीछे 15 वर्षों तक महिटानी में विधानसभा का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाली सीपीआई के कुछ कतिपय नेताओं की भूमिका रही और अब उंगली भी उठना शुरू हो गया है। अब सीपीआई कार्यकर्ता ही अपने भितरघाती नेता को जयचंद की संज्ञा देते हुए पार्टी से कार्रवाई की मांग की है। राजद का माय समीकरण मटिहानी में खूब चला और यही वजह रही है। लड़ाई से बाहर माने जा रहे महागठबंधन उम्मीदवार ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए लोजपा और एनडीए उम्मीदवार को कड़ा टक्कर दिया। चुनाव के दौरान सीपीआई के एक कद्दावर नेता लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर महागठबंधन पर सवाल उठाते हुए लोजपा उम्मीदवार के पक्ष में पोस्ट किए जिसका फायदा लोजपा के राजकुमार को और नुकसान माकपा के राजेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह को हुआ।

एनडीए उम्मीदवार बोगो सिंह को 61031 मत मिला तो लोजपा के राजकुमार को 61334 मत मिला। वहीं महागठबंधन के राजेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह को 60599 वोट मिला। यदि सीपीआई के कतिपय नेता भितरघात नहीं करते तो मटिहानी में महागठबंधन की जीत होती। कांग्रेस के कुछ नेताओं में कामदेव प्रेम जग गया था जिसके कारण महागठबंधन के वोट का बिखराव हुआ और उनका मत लोजपा उम्मीदवार के रूप में चुनाव लड़ रहे राजकुमार सिंह को गया जो महागठबंधन के लिए नुकसान साबित हुआ। वहीं कुछ कांग्रेसी राजकुमार सिंह के सानिध्य में आकर महागठबंधन के वोट को प्रभावित किया। माकपा नेता अंजनी कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि सीपीआई के कतिपय अवसरवादी, पदलोलूप नेता और कांग्रेस के छुटभैये व सिद्धांतविहीन नेता के कारण मटिहानी में माकपा के उम्मीदवार की हार हुई और सीट महागठबंधन के हाथ से निकल गई। उन्होंने कहा कि मटिहानी की जनता और महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ता धन्यवाद के काबिल हैं जिन्होंने महागठबंधन को जीता दिया, लेकिन नेताओं की भूमिका ने हरा दिया। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि मटिहानी विधान सभा चुनाव की मतगणना में जिला प्रशासन की संदेहास्पद भूमिका की जांच होनी चाहिए।

बिगड़े बोल ने मटिहानी में लाया परिवर्तन
मटिहानी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से लगातार 15 वर्षों से जीत हासिल कर रहे जदयू के दबंग विधायक नरेन्द्र कुमार सिंह उर्फ बाेगाे सिंह काे इसबार चुनाव में लोजपा प्रत्याशी राजकुमार के हाथों हार का सामना करना पड़ा। चर्चा है कि उनकी हार का सबसे बड़ा कारण उनके बिगड़े बोल बना है। हाल के दिनों में भाषा की मर्यादा के विपरीत वे विपक्षियों पर हमला बोलकर चर्चा के केन्द्र में रहे।

कोई माय का लाल नहीं हरा सकता जैसे बोल में लोगों को उनका अहंकार दिखा और जनता ने वोट से उनके अहंकार को तोड़ दिया। बता दें कि वर्ष 2005 में फरवरी और अक्टूबर में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के रूप में नरेन्द्र कुमार सिंह उर्फ बोगो सिंह ने 15 वर्षों से लगातार सीट पर कब्जा जामए सीपीआई के दिग्गज नेता राजेन्द्र राजन को पराजित कर वामपंथियों के लेनिनग्राद कहे जाने वाले मटिहानी की किला को ध्वस्त किया था। फिर 2010 और 2015 में जदयू ने उन्हें अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया और उन्होंने दबदबा कायम रखा। लेकिन इसबार राजनीति के ककहरा से अनभिज्ञ लोजपा उम्मीदवार राजकुमार के हाथों 333 वोट से हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें