सुविधा:समय से पहले पहुंची ट्रेन तो संघ ने चालक को पहनाई माला

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
बेगूसराय स्टेशन पर सोमवार की सुबह नियमित समय से कुछ मिनट पूर्व भागलपुर-जयनगर स्पेशल ट्रेन के पहुंचने पर पूमरे दैनिक रेल यात्री संघ महासचिव राजीव कुमार एवं जेडआरयूसीसी के सदस्य दिलीप सिन्हा ने ट्रेन के ड्राईवर को माला पहनाकर और मिठाई खिलाकर स्वागत किया। इस मौके पर संघ संस्थापक सह महासचिव राजीव कुमार ने कहा कि बेगूसराय के रेलयात्रियों को इस तरह की रेल सेवा का वर्षों से इंतजार था, जो आज पुरा हुआ है। श्री कुमार ने इस ट्रेन के समय को बेगूसराय से कोर्ट कचहरी, एयरपोर्ट, विश्वविद्यालय, इलाज, बोर्ड कार्यालय इत्यादि के कार्यों से दरभंगा तथा मुंगेर को आने-जाने वाले लोगों की सुविधा के अनुसार समय सारणी बनाकर चलाया जाना चाहिए। वहीं संघ के अध्यक्ष विष्णुदेव सिंह ने कहा कि इस रेल सुविधा का हम स्वागत करते हैं। पर इस ट्रेन का टाईम टेबल बनाते समय बेगूसराय के लाखों रेलयात्रियों के हितों का तनिक भी ख्याल नहीं रखा गया है। संघ के पदाधिकारी रामसेवक स्वामी यादव ने कहा कि बेगूसराय स्टेशन पर इसके आगमन-प्रस्थान समय को अविलंब यात्रियों की सुविधा के अनुसार निर्धारित किया जाना चाहिए साथ ही मुकेश विक्रम यादव ने कहा कि बेगूसराय के विभिन्न स्टेशनों से प्रतिदिन हजारों लोग मुंगेर-भागलपुर और समस्तीपुर-दरभंगा- जयनगर रुट पर सफर करते हैं । उपयुक्त रेल सुविधा के अभाव में मजबूरन लोग बसों में सफर करते हैं। इस रेल रुट पर और ट्रेन चलाये जाने की जरूरत है। मौके पर संजय सिन्हा, अरुण कुमार, रविन्द्र आदि उपस्थित थे।

