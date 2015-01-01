पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सख्ती:आज से मास्क नहीं लगाएंगे तो जुर्माना, दुकानदार नियम तोड़ेंगे तो दुकान होगी बंद

बेगूसराय6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने को लेकर जिले में एक बार फिर से नियम सख्त होगा। खासकर मास्क के उपयोग को लेकर शहर में जगह-जगह मास्क चेकिंग अभियान शुरू किया जाएगा। भीड़-भाड़ वाले जगहों पर मास्क चेंकिंग को लेकर वीडियोग्राफी कराई जाएगी। इतना ही नहीं वाहन चलाते समय मास्क नहीं पहनने पर वाहन को जब्त किया जाएगा, जबकि ऐसे दुकानों और प्रतिष्ठानों को सील कर दिया जाएगा। डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा ने कहा है कि विधान सभा निर्वाचन के संपन्न होने तथा महापर्व छठ के आयोजन के क्रम में सामाजिक दूरी मास्क पहनने तथा कारेना टेस्ट का शत प्रतिशत अनुपालन नहीं हो पाया है। वहीं छठ पूजा के दौरान काफी संख्या में लोग दूसरे राज्यों से अपने घर आए हैं। ऐसी परिस्थिति में कोविड-19 के संक्रमण के फैलाव की संभावना से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। कोरोना संक्रमण के फैलाव को रोकने के लिए मास्क जरूर से लगाएं।

कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने को लेकर आज से एक बार फिर नियम होगा सख्त, दुकानों को किया जाएगा सील, बिना मास्क वाहन चलाने पर वाहन कर लिया जाएगा जब्त

डीएम ने डीटीओ को निजी गाड़ी, टैम्पो, बस, ई-रिक्शा में भी मास्क का प्रभावी तरीके से अनुपालन कराने का निर्देश दिया है। उन्होंनें डीटीओ को आदेश दिया है कि नियमों का अनुपालन नहीं किए जाने की स्थिति में वैसे वाहन को जब्त करना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। इसके अलावे बस स्टैंड से चलने वाली बसों में भी शत प्रतिशत मास्क पहनने का अनुपालन सुनिश्चित कराने को कहा है। वहीं मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों से दंड जुर्माना भी वसूलने का आदेश डीएम ने दिया है।
सभी को मानना होगा नियम
इसके अलावा नगर आयुक्त औैर सभी एसडीओ को डीएम ने निर्देश दिया है कि वे अपने अधीनस्थ बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन, वेंडर जोन, मार्केट में विडियोग्राफी कराना सुनिश्चित करें जिससे मास्क का अनुपालन नहीं किए जाने की स्थिति में संबंधित संस्थान के प्राधिकार/प्रधान को पत्र निर्गत करते हुए इसका अनुपालन सुनिश्चित कराया जा सके। इसके साथ ही दंडाधिकारी/पुलिस पदाधिकारी को छापामार दल का गठन करने को कहा है, ताकि उक्त दल के द्वारा मास्क का अनुपालन नहीं किए जाने की स्थिति में अगले तीन दिनों के लिए संबंधित दुकान को सील कर दिया जाएगा।

मंगलवार को फिर मिले नौ नए कोरोना संक्रमित
इसके अलावा सदर एसडीओ को काली स्थान, कर्पूरी स्थान, मेन मार्केट, कचहरी रोड, बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन, फलमंडी सहित अन्य भीड़ वाले जगहों पर मास्क पहनने की अनिवार्यता को सुनिश्चित कराने को कहा गया है। वहीं डीपीआरओ को समाचार पत्रों और अन्य सभी माध्यमों से इसका व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार कराते हुए सभी मास्क पहनने की अनिवार्यता के महत्व की जानकारी देने को कहा है। मंगलवार को जिले में कोरोना के कुल नौ नए मामलों की पुष्टि हुई है। जबकि छह पुराने संक्रमित लोगों को डिस्चार्ज भी किया गया है। जिले में अबतक 6689 लोग पॉजिटिव हुए हैं।

रेल मजिस्ट्रेट ने बेगूसराय स्टेशन का किया औचक निरीक्षण, कोविड-19 के निर्देशों का नहीं हो रहा पालन

बेगूसराय | बेगूसराय रेलवे स्टेशन का मंगलवार को बरौनी रेल मजिस्ट्रेट राजीव कुमार ने औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस निरीक्षण के दौरान रेल मजिस्ट्रेट द्वारा कई गड़बड़ियां पाई गई। प्लेटफार्म पर आरपीएफ द्वारा ना तो कोविड-19 के निर्देशों का पालन किया जा रहा था ना ही सुरक्षा व्यवस्था सख्त नजर आई। रेल प्रशासन की लापरवाही के कारण प्लेटफार्म पर सफर के लिए पहुंचे यात्री बगैर मास्क पहने दिखे और इतना ही नहीं सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का अनुपालन होता भी नहीं दिखा। जबकि एक बार फिर से कोरोना के मामले में इजाफा देखी जा रही है। बिना मास्क लगाए यात्रा करते पाए गए यात्रियों को न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी ने कड़ी हिदायत दी और दोबारा बिना मास्क के यात्रा करते पाए जाने पर जुर्माना लगाए जाने की बात कहीं। वहीं निरीक्षण की दौरान पुलिस बल के जवान भी सुरक्षा में मुस्तैद होने के जगह खानपान स्टॉल आराम फरमाते दिखे तो कुछ इधर-उधर घूमते नजर आए। इससे नाराज रेल न्यायधीश ने जीआरपी और आरपीएफ को अपने कर्तव्यों का सही से पालन करने का निर्देश दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमद इंदिरा के जमाने से कांग्रेस के ट्रबलशूटर माने जाते थे, सोनिया के सबसे करीबी सलाहकार थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें