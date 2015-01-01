पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिक्कत:गढ़पुरा बाजार में सड़क पर ठेला लगाकर सामान बेचे जाने से लोगों की बढ़ती जा रहती है परेशानी

गढ़पुरा4 घंटे पहले
गढ़पुरा बाजार में सड़क पर ठेला लगाकर विभिन्न तरह की सामान बेचना आम बात है। सड़क पर जहां-तहां ठेला लगे रहने से आम लोगों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। सुशील सिंघानिया, मुकेश विक्रम, ऋतुराज कुमार आदि लोगों ने बताया कि एक तो ऐसे ही बाजार की सड़क छोटी है। सड़क के दोनों तरफ विभिन्न तरह के सामान बेचे जाने के कारण सड़क की चौड़ाई और भी कम हो जाती है।

ऊपर से सड़क पर ठेला लगा कर सामान बेचे जाने से आने-जाने वाले वाहनों सहित अन्य लोगों को बहुत परेशानी होती है। स्थाई दुकानदार को भी कठिनाई का सामना करना पड़ता है। सड़क पर ठेला लगाए जाने से जाम लगना तो साधारण सी बात है। आम लोगों की हो रही समस्या को लोग नजरअंदाज करते हुए सड़क पर बाइक खड़ी कर खरीदारी करते रहते हैं।

उक्त लोगों ने बताया कि बाजार की सड़क को इस तरह से अतिक्रमण किए जाने से इमरजेंसी सेवा भी बाधित हो जाती है। बाजार होकर गुजरना परेशानी का सबब बन चुका है। दिन में दर्जनों बार बाजार में विभिन्न जगहों पर जाम की समस्या बनी रहती है। उक्त लोगों का कहना है कि हालांकि दिन में कई बार बाजार में पुलिस गश्ती भी होती है। मगर इस समस्या की ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। उक्त लोगों का कहना है कि प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई के बिना इस समस्या से निजात पाना मुश्किल है।

