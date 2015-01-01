पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चोरी:मुज़फरा में चोरों ने घर से 10 लाख रुपए के जेवरात व सामान चुराए

वीरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुज़फरा में शुक्रवार की रात्रि अज्ञात चोरों ने एक घर का ताला तोड़कर करीब 10 लाख रुपए के जेवरात व अन्य सामान चुरा लिया। पीड़ित मुज़फरा निवासी जफर इकबाल ने बताया कि वह मुजफ्फरपुर पुलिस महानिरीक्षक कार्यालय में हेड कांस्टेबल के पद पर कार्यरत है। वह करीब 25 दिन पहले घर आया था। यहां मुज़फरा स्थित घर खाली रहता था। पीड़ित के अनुसार, गत रात्रि चोरों ने घर के कई ताले को तोड़कर 150 ग्राम सोना व करीब 3 किलोग्राम चांदी के जेवरात, गैस सिलेंडर, कपड़े समेत कई कीमती सामान चुरा लिये। उसने बताया कि कई ट्रंक व अटैची का ताला तोड़ दिया है। चोरों ने करीब 10 लाख रुपए का सामान चुराया है। वीरपुर थानाध्यक्ष सुचित कुमार व एएसआई सुजीत कुमार ने घटनास्थल पर जाकर मुआयना किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें