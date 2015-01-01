पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंचन:‘गधों की बारात’ नाटक में कलाकारों ने समाज-परिवार के रिश्ते को समझाया

बेगूसराय8 घंटे पहले
छठ पर्व पर नरेश जनजागृति नाटय कला मंच कमरुद्दीनपुर के कलाकारों द्वारा शुक्रवार की रात पर्शियन शैली में गधों की बारात नाटक का मंचन किया गया। आजादी से पहले से छठ पर्व के अवसर पर दो दिवसीय नाट्य महोत्सव का आयोजन की परंपरा कमरुद्दीनपुर गांव की रही है। नाटक में प्रेम ने अपनी जबरदस्त प्रस्तुति दी, जिसमें यह संदेश देने में सफल रहे कि कैसे आज भी एक गरीब की वर्तमान हालात को ना तो समाज समझता, ना ही उसका परिवार।

गरीबी की मिट्टी में जन्मा एक शख्स जब समाज के सहयोग से ऊंचाइयों की बुलंदी पर होता है तो, उस समय उसे अपना ही परिवार बेगाना लगता। लेकिन जब समय का चक्र चलता है तो ऐसे दंभकारी का दंभ कैसे टूटता है, इसी बात पर नाटक केंद्रित है। इसमें किट्टू ने चित्रसेन का रोल किया जो बाद में इंद्र के श्राप से गधा बन जाता है एवं गधे के रूप में जबरदस्त प्रस्तुति दी।

दीवान के किरदार में नीतीश, राजा- प्रेम, इंद्र -राजेश, बृहस्पति- बृजेश, नर्तकी की भूमिका में रूपेश एवं बृजेश यादव ने लोगों का खुब मनोरंजन किया। जंगलराज का मंचन राज चंद्र ठाकुर उर्फ रामू के निर्देशन में किया जाएगा।

मटिहानी विधायक ने किया महोत्सव का उद्घाटन

दो दिवसीय नाट्य महोत्सव का उद्घाटन नवनिर्वाचित मटिहानी विधायक राजकुमार सिंह एवं पूर्व विधायक राजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह ने संयुक्त रूप से किया। उद्घाटन करते हुए मटिहानी विधायक ने कहा कि नाटक के बहाने गांव के युवा, टीम भावना से प्रेरित होते हैं, जिससे समाज में सौहार्द का वातावरण बनता है।

उन्होंने युवाओं को आश्वस्त किया कि आप जब कभी भी उन्हें खोजेगे़ तो वे अवश्य उपस्थित होंगे। उद्घाटन समारोह की अध्यक्षता पूर्व जिला पार्षद उचित यादव एवं संचालन सुरेश यादव ने किया, जबकि मंच पर अशोक पासवान, पवन प्रभात, कौशल किशोर, रामप्रवेश कुमार उर्फ विरू , दीपक कुमार मौजूद थे। मौके पर बालेश्वर यादव, मोहन पासवान, प्रमोद सिंह, रामजीवन तांती , इंजीनियर मनोज, रणवीर यादव, नरेश चंद्र कला मंच अध्यक्ष डॉ अजीत कुमार, उपाध्यक्ष सुजीत कुमार थे।

