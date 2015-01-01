पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव:निर्दलियों ने बेगूसराय, बछवाड़ा, मटिहानी व तेघड़ा में बिगाड़ा खेल

बेगूसराय4 घंटे पहले
बेगूसराय, बछवाड़ा , मटिहानी और बखरी विधानसभा में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने कई दिग्गज प्रत्याशियों का पूरा खेल ही बदल दिया। तीनों विधानसभा में में से दो विधानसभा में आठ सौ से कम मतों से जीत और हार के बीच फासला रहा। मटिहानी विधानसभा में लोजपा के राजकुमार सिंह मटिहानी के जदयू के नरेंद्र कुमार सिंह उर्फ बोगों सिंह को 333 मतों से हरा दिया।

मटिहानी में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार अमरेश राय को 4378, हेमंत कुमार को 3258 , सौरभ को 2500 और विमलेश कुमार उर्फ बोतल को 1484 वोट मिले। यहां निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के मिले मत ने जीत-हार का पूरा गणित ही बिगाड़ दिया। मटिहानी में नोटा को 6733 मत पड़े। बखरी विधानसभा में भाजपा के रामशंकर पासवा सीपीआई के सूर्यकांत पासवान से 777 मत से हार गए।

बखरी में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार राजेश कुमार रजक को 2454 और अनिता देवी को 1006 मत मिला। जो दोनों उम्मदीवार के हार-जीत का कारण बन गया। बेगूसराय में कांग्रेस की अमिता भूषण 4554 वोट से भाजपा के कुंदन सिंह से हार गई। बेगूसराय में निर्दलीय राजेश कुमार को 18002 मत मिला।

जो अमिता भूषण की हार का बडा कारण बन गया। बछवाड़ा में भाजपा के सुरेंद्र मेहता सीपीआई के अवधेश कुमार राय से 737 वोट से जीते। बछवाड़ा में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार शिवप्रकाश गरीब दास को 39357 मत मिले। शिवप्रकाश गरीब दास ने सीपीआई के अवधेश राय का पूरा गणित ही उलट दिया।

