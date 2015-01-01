पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना की तैयारी:मतगणना केन्द्र में सभी आवश्यक जगहों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने का दिया निर्देश, पीने के पानी का भी करें इंतजाम

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
आगामी दस नवम्बर को मतगणना की तैयारी को लेकर शुक्रवार को डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा ने बाजार समिति में बनाए गए वज्र गृह का निरीक्षण किया। इसके अलावे वे बरौनी के एपीएसएम कॉलेज और आरकेसी प्लस टू विद्यालय भी पहुंचे। जहां मतगणना को लेकर की जा रही तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। मालूम हो कि इस बार मतगणना जिले में बरौनी और बाजार समिति में होना है। बाजार समिति में बेगूसराय, मटिहानी, साहेबपुरकमाल, बखरी और चेरियाबरियारपुर विधान सभा का मतगणना होना है। जबकि बरौनी में एपीएसएम कॉलेज में तेघड़ा और आरकेसी स्कूल में बछवाड़ा विधानसभा का मतगणना होना है।

पेयजल सहित अन्य मूलभूत व्यवस्था करने का भी निर्देश दिया
निरीक्षण के दौरान डीएम ने मतगणना स्थल पर बनाए गए स्ट्रांग रूम से मतगणना हॉल तक ईवीएम ले जाने की व्यवस्था, मतगणना हॉल में किए गए आवश्यक घेराबंदी, मतगणना हेतु लगाए जाने वाले टेबुलों की व्यवस्था, मतगणना के बाद ईवीएम रिसिलिंग की व्यवस्था, मीडिया सेंटर के निर्माण और उन केन्द्रों पर की जाने वाली व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। निरीक्षण के दौरान डीएम ने अधिकारियों से मतगणना केन्द्रों पर सुदृढ़ व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया। भवन निर्माण विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता को ससमय सभी आवश्यक तैयारियों को पूरा करने के साथ मतगणना के दिन सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण से निर्धारित सभी जगहों पर सीसीटीवी लगावाने का भी निर्देश दिया।

