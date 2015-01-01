पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:रोशन ने ही रची थी मोहित के अपहरण की साजिश

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पत्रकारों को जानकारी देते एसपी।

मोहित के अपहरण और एक करोड़ की फिरौती मांगने की साजिश उसके पड़ोसी रोशन ठाकुर ने ही रची थी। इसका खुलासा पुलिस ने मोहित के अपहरण के 3 घंटे के अंदर ही कर दिया, फिर पुलिस ने महज 8 घंटे के भीतर अगवा मोहित को मटिहानी थाना क्षेत्र के खरीदी से सकुशल बरामद कर लिया। एसपी अवकाश कुमार ने पोखरिया निवासी साकेत महाराज, मो सैफ, बरौनी के बारो निवासी रौशन और खरीदी रामपुर निवासी बच्चन साह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पकड़े गए बदमाशों के पास से पुलिस ने 2 पिस्तौल, 4 कारतूस, अपहरण में प्रयुक्त टाटा टियागो गाड़ी व बाइक, अपहृत मोहित का एक जोड़ी चप्पल, 2 मोबाइल और अपहरण में प्रयुक्त एक मोबाइल को बरामद किया है। एसपी ने बताया कि इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सर्विलांस और मुखबिर की सुचना पर पुलिस ने मामले को सुलझा लिया। एसपी ने बताया कि इस वारदात में 6 बदमाश शामिल थे। दो बदमाश सौरभ और कलुआ की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। सदर एसडीपीओ राजन सिंहा, बरौनी सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर राजीव लाल, नगर थानाध्यक्ष अभय शंकर, मटिहानी थानाध्यक्ष परशुराम सिंह, गढ़हरा ओपी प्रभारी रंजन ठाकुर, एफसीआई ओपी प्रभारी राजीव रंजन,जिरोमाइल ओपी समरेंद्र कुमार,सिंघौल ओपी प्रभारी मनीष कुमार, लोहियानगर ओपी प्रभारी नीरज कुमार सिंह, लाखो ओपी प्रभारी संतोष कुमार सिंह, आसूचना विभाग के प्रमोद कुमार।

क्या है मामला
रविवार की सुबह कार सवार बदमाशों ने बारो निवासी स्वर्ण कारोबारी मुकेश ठाकुर के पुत्र मोहित और उसके मित्र रौशन का अपहरण कर लिया। बदमाशों ने सिमरिया रेलवे क्रासिंग के पास रौशन को छोड़ दिया और कुछ देर के बाद ही मोहित के मोबाइल से उसके पिता के मोबाइल पर कॉल कर एक करोड़ की फिरौती मांगी। परिजनों ने तुरंत इसकी सुचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस पुछताछ में कुछ देर बात ही पता चल गया कि इस अपहरण कांड का मास्टरमाइंड रौशन और मो. सैफ है।

