पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:जाम का झाम : 3 घंटे में भी डेढ़ किलोमीटर की यात्रा वाहन से नहीं हो पा रही थी पूरी

बेगूसराय2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एनएच-31 पर जाम में फंसे वाहन।
  • बुधवार को फिर जाम से कराहता रहा शहर, एनएच-31 पर फंसे रहे सैकड़ों वाहन
  • शाम के 7:00 बजे तक जाम लगा रहा, शहर की सड़कों पर भी दिखा असर

बुधवार को शहर में जाम की ऐसी स्थिति हुई कि 1500 मीटर का रास्ता तय करने में लोगों को 3 घंटे से भी ज्यादा समय लगा। जाम के कारण पूरे दिन शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था बदहाल रही। एनएच 31 पर जाम की शुरुआत हुई तो इसकी चपेट में शहर की हर सड़कें आ गई। जाम की स्थिति यह थी कि अक्सर खाली रहने वाली लोहिया नगर ओवर ब्रिज पर भी बड़ी गाड़ियां सरक रही थी। देर शाम शहर के अंदर की सड़कें जाम मुक्त हुई लेकिन एनएच 31 पर शाम के 7:00 बजे तक जाम लगा रहा। शाम के 5:00 बजे काली स्थान रोड में महिला कॉलेज से लेकर स्वर्ण जयंती पुस्तकालय तक ई-रिक्शा की लंबी लाइन कतार में खड़ी थी।
रोजमर्रा की घटना हो गई है शहर में जाम, लोग होते हैं हलकान
जाम में फंसे सैकड़ों छोटे-बड़े वाहन सड़कों पर रेंगते रहे और लोग जाम में विवश दिखे। जाम के प्रति जिला प्रशासन की लापरवाही ने बेगूसराय को जामसराय बना दिया है और हर दिन घंटों जाम में फंसे रहना शहरवासी की नियती बन गई। यही कारण है कि शहर के अंदर 10 मिनट में पुरा होने वाला सफर दो घंटे में भी पुरा नहीं होता है।शहर को जाम से निजात दिलाने के लिए हर बैठक में बनाई जाने वाली प्लान फाइलों से निकलकर धरातल पर नहीं उतरती है।

अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान खानापूर्ति
3 दिसंबर को सदर एसडीओ के नेतृत्व में शहर के कैंटीन चौक से ट्रैफिक चौक तक अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाकर सड़क पर बेतरतीव लगे वाहनों का हटवाकर और दुकानदारों द्वारा अतिक्रमित किए गए सड़़कों को खाली करवाया गया था। साथ ही‌‌ लगातार अभियान चलाकर शहर को जाम से निजात दिलाने की बात कही गई थी। लेकिन अगले दिन ही जिला प्रशासन अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाना भूल गई और फिर सड़क पर उसी तरह दुकानें लगनी शुरू हो गई।

डीएम बोले- शहर में फोरलेन निर्माण के कारण लगा जाम
शहर में हर दिन लगने वाला जाम की समस्या पर जब डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा से दैनिक भास्कर द्वारा पूछा गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि शहर में दो जगहों से अतिक्रमण हटाया गया है। जिसके बाद जाम की स्थिति में सुधार हुआ है। उन्होंने बताया कि बुधवार को शहर में फोरलेन निर्माण के दौरान नेशनल हाइवे ब्लाॅक किए जाने के कारण जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हुई है।

बेपटरी हो चुकी है ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था, दिनभर रहा जाम
एनएच- 31 पर भयंकर जाम लगने के कारण एनएच से लगने वाली सभी सड़कों और गलियों में भी जाम लग गया। जाम ऐसा था कि पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल हो गया था। ट्रैफिक चौक से कचहरी चौक तक, न्यायलय रोड, एसबीआई रोड, काली स्थान चौक से स्वर्ण जयंती पुस्तकालय तक, नगर थाना से नगरपालिका चौक, व मेन रोड व कर्पूरी स्थान चौक पर दिनभर जाम लगा रहा है। डॉ श्यामल बताते हैं कि 3 घंटे में पटना से कपस्या चौक पहुंचा लेकिन कपस्या चौक से डेढ़ किलोमीटर दूर कचहरी रोड स्थित अपने घर तक पहुंचने में 3:15 घंटे लग गए। जाम की समस्या का स्थाई निदान निकालने की जिला प्रशासन से मांग करते हुए डॉक्टर श्यामल ने कहा कि शहर में अतिक्रमण के कारण लोग रोज जाम में फंस रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें