पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जनसंपर्क:लोजपा प्रत्याशी ने कहा- शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में काम करने के लिए 15 साल काफी होता है

बेगूसराय4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मटिहानी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विभिन्न गांव में लोजपा प्रत्याशी राजकुमार सिंह ने गुरुवार ने जनसंपर्क अभियान चलाया। जनसंपर्क अभियान के दौरान राजकुमार सिंह ने कहा कि किसी भी जनप्रतिनिधि के लिए 15 साल कम नहीं होता है, जिसने 15 वर्ष में शिक्षा एवं स्वास्थ्य सेवा के क्षेत्र में बेहतर सुविधा मुहैया नहीं करा सका। वह 5 वर्ष में क्या कर लेगा। यह समझने की जरुरत है।

ऐसे जनप्रतिनिधि को बाहर का रास्ता दिखाना जरूरी है, अन्यथा ठगते रहेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि वोट की चोट से ही विकास की गाड़ी आगे बढे़गी। अन्यथा साडी, धोती देकर हमें मूर्ख बनाते रहेंगे। जनसंपर्क अभियान के दौरान युवाओं का जत्था एवं ग्रामीणों ने जगह-जगह रोककर लोजपा प्रत्याशी का स्वागत किया। इस अवसर पर शांति निकेतन के प्राध्यापक प्रो सुभाष राय नुक्कड़ सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि जब किसी विधायक को अहंकार हो जाता है कि वह सेवा नहीं मालिक है तो जनता उसका इलाज कर देता है।

यह विधानसभा का चुनाव एक अहंकारी विधायक के इलाज करने का वक्त है। लोकतंत्र में जनता मालिक होता है ना कि जनप्रतिनिधि। ऐसे में मटिहानी विधानसभा की जनता पूरी मुस्तैदी के साथ परिवर्तन की लड़ाई लड़ रही है।
इन गांवाें में चलाया जनसंपर्क अभियान: इस दौरान लोजपा प्रत्याशी द्वारा सुकनटोला, बागवारा, विनोदपुर, रतौली, लोदीडीह, सिंघौल, डीह, पचंबा, चनबारा, मचहा, नूरपुर, चकवल्ली, सीतारामपुर, लडुआरा आदि गांव घूम कर लोगों से समर्थन मांगा। मौके पर पूर्व मुखिया मोती कुंवर, अमरजीत यादव, मो सकील, अनिरुद्ध पासवान, अधिवक्ता गोपाल कुमार, राम संजय सिंह, चकवल्ली के सतीश पासवान एवं रामदिरी के मनोज सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें