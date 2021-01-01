पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:भागीदारी को लेकर अभी लंबी दूरी तय करनी होगी

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
कार्यक्रम में नए मतदाता को ईपीक प्रदान करते एसडीओ। - Dainik Bhaskar
कार्यक्रम में नए मतदाता को ईपीक प्रदान करते एसडीओ।
  • 11वीं राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस समारोह के आयोजन पर ईपिक कार्ड का किया गया वितरण, डीएम बोले-

कारगिल विजय सभा भवन में सोमवार को 11वीं राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम ने कहा कि इस वर्ष राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस की थीम “सभी मतदाता बनेः सशक्त, सतर्क, सुरक्षित एवं जागरूक” का मुख्य उद्येश्य ही मतदाताओं को जागरूक एवं सशक्त करते हुए उनकी अधिकतम भागीदारी को सुनिश्चित करना है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस वर्ष राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस का एक अन्य महत्वपूर्ण उद्येश्य फोकस ऑन टेक टूल्स, ई-इपिक, ई-इपिकोमीटर एवं वोटर पोर्टल जैसे नवाचार है। उन्होनें कहा कि इसी थीम को प्राथमिकता देते इसके प्रचार-प्रसार के साथ महिला एवं युवा मतदाता, पीडब्ल्यूडी मतदाता, प्रवासी मतदाता, सेवा मतदाता, मीडिया संगठनों एवं सिविल सोसायटी संगठनों को मतदान प्रक्रिया में अधिकतम भागीदारी के लिए भी प्रेरित करना है। उन्होंने कहा कि बेगूसराय जिले में मतदान प्रक्रिया एवं मतदाताओं की भागीदारी को लेकर अभी लंबी दूरी तय करनी होगी, क्योंकि विगत दो चुनावों में यहां का मतदान प्रतिशत 60 प्रतिशत के आसपास रहा है। इसी प्रकार लिंगानुपात जो 895 के मुकाबले मतदाता जेंडर रेशियो, जो वर्तमान में 888 है में भी वृद्धि किए जाने की आवश्यकता है। इसके लिए जरूरी है कि युवतियों एवं महिलाओं को न सिर्फ मतदाता पहचान पत्र बनाने के लिए प्रेरित किए जाएं बल्कि निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया में उनकी अधिकतम भागीदारी भी सुनिश्चित किया जाएं। उन्होंने अनिबंधित युवतियों एवं महिलाओं के साथ-साथ अन्य पात्र नागरिकों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वे अपना नाम निर्वाचक सूची में पंजीकृत कराने के लिए प्ररूप-6 में ऑनलाईन या ऑफलाईन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। डीएम ने बताया कि ऑनलाईन आवेदन एनवीएसपी पोर्टल पर भी किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि एक नई व्यवस्था के तहत वैसे सभी नागरिक जो मतदाता सूची में पंजीकृत है, वे अपना मतदाता पहचान पत्र संख्या की सहायता से ई-ईपिक से अपने मोबाइल फोन पर मतदाता फोटो पहचान पत्र डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इस क्रम में उन्होंने मतदान केंद्रों पर उपलब्ध कराई जाने वाली सुविधाओं के संबंध में भी जानकारी दी। कार्यक्रम में डीएम ने लोगों को निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया में भागीदारी हेतु शपथ भी दिलवाई गई। इस अवसर पर नए निर्वाचकों ऐश्वर्यन, सबा प्रवीन, स्वाति कुमारी, हरेराम कुमार, रविशेक कुमार, मो. इमरान रहबर, विभा कुमारी, प्रीती कुमारी, मो. आसिफ, सुजल कुमार, मयंक चमारियां, सतीश कुमार एवं नितीन आनंद को ईपिक कार्ड प्रदान किया गया।

