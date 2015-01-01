पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला आज:मंजू, अमिता, राजकुमार, राजवंशी, बोगो, ललन के भाग्य का आज खुलेगा पिटारा

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
बाजार समिति स्थित मतगणना केंद्र का जायजा लेते हैं डीएम एसपी सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी।
  • जिले के तीन मतगणना केन्द्रों पर मंगलवार की सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी
  • आज का दिन किसी के लिए मंगल, तो किसी के लिए अमंगल साबित होगा

पूर्व मंत्री मंजू वर्मा, नरेंद्र कुमार सिंह उर्फ बोगो सिंह, पूर्व सांसद राजवंशी महंतो, महिला कांग्रेस की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमिता भूषण, पूर्व मंत्री श्री नारायण यादव के पुत्र सतानंद सबुद्ध उर्फ ललन यादव, सीपीआई नेता अवधेश राय, तस्कर सम्राट के रूप में पूरे देश में विख्यात कामदेव सिंह के पुत्र राजकुमार सिंह, कांग्रेस नेता स्वर्गीय रामदेव राय के पुत्र गरीबदास सहित एक दर्जन नेताओं के भाग्य का आज फैसला होगा। जिले के तीन मतगणना केन्द्रों पर मंगलवार की सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी। सबसे पहले पोस्टल बैलेट और ई-पोस्टल से मतगणना शुरू होगी। इसके बाद लगभग नौ बजे से रुझान आने शुरू होने की संभावना है। जिला प्रशासन ने 9:00 बजे से ईवीएम के वोटो की गिनती शुरू करने की तैयारी कर रखी है। प्रथम रुझान भी नौ बजे के करीब आएगा। मालूम हो कि इस बार वोटों की गिनती में पिछले साल की अपेक्षा ज्यादा समय लग सकता है। क्योंकि कोरोना के कारण इस साल पिछले चुनाव की अपेक्षा 1100 से अधिक बुथ बनाए गए थे। जिसके कारण ईवीएम की संख्या भी ज्यादा है। इसके अलावे जिले में पहली बार मतगणना दो जगहों पर हो रहा है। बेगूसराय के बाजार समिति में बेगूसराय, मटिहानी, बखरी, साहेबपुरकमाल और चेरियाबरियारपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र जबकि बरौनी में तेघड़ा और बछवाड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतों की गणना होगी।

सात बजे से ही रहेगा मैडिकल कैंप
बाजार समिति, एपीएसएम कॉलेज और आरकेसी उच्च विद्यालय में मतगणना होगी जिसमें काफी संख्या में पदाधिकारियों/कर्मियो द्वारा किया जाना है। सीएस को आदेश दिया गया है कि तीनों जगहों पर नियंत्रण कक्ष में एक अस्थाई मेडिकल कैंप की व्यवस्था करें। जो सात बजे सुबह से ही कार्य करेगा। इस मेडिकल कैंप में एक चिकित्सक, एक पारा मेडिकल स्टाफ और आवश्यक दवा भी उपलब्ध रहेगा। इसके अलावे तीनों मतगणना परिसर में एक-एक एम्बुलेंस की व्यस्था भी रहेगी। साथ ही बाजार समिति में अग्निशमन की दो गाड़ी जबकि बरौनी के दोनों मतगणना केन्द्र पर एक-एक अग्निशमन की गाड़ी रहेगी।

आज सुबह से बरौनी कॉल बोर्ड रोड रहेगा सील, सामान्य वाहन वर्जित

बरौनी के एपीएसएम कॉलेज में तेघड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र की जबकि आरकेसी प्लस टू विद्यालय में बछवारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र की होने वाली मतगणना को लेकर सारी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। सोमवार को पूरे दिन इन मतगणना केंद्रों पर अधिकारियों के द्वारा हर गतिविधि का निरीक्षण किया गया। शांतिपूर्ण मतदान को लेकर आज बरौनी का कॉल बोर्ड रोड सुबह से ही सील रखने का निर्देश जारी किया गया है। इस रोड में सुबह से ही बिना पास धारक वाहनों के प्रवेश पर पूर्णता रोक रहेगा। बरौनी के वाटिका चौक से राजवाड़ा रेलवे गुमटी के बीच चार जगह बैरियर लगाया गया है। जबकि बरौनी पुरानी माल गोदाम से कॉल बोर्ड रोड की ओर आने वाली सड़क को भी बैरियर लगाकर बंद कर दिया गया है।

प्रेक्षक कक्ष के सामने बनाया गया है नियंत्रण कक्ष
तीनो मतगणना परिसर स्थित प्रेक्षक के कक्ष के सामने नियंत्रण कक्ष की स्थापना की गई है। नियंत्रण कक्ष के वरीय पदाधिकारी के रूप में नगर आयुक्त मो. अब्दुल हामीद को बनाया गया है। वहीं आरकेसी फुलवड़िया और एपीएसएम कॉलेज का नियंत्रण कक्ष भी प्रेक्षक के कक्ष के सामने बनाया गया है। बाजार समिति में मतगणना के दौरान मतगणना परिसर के बाहर मुख्य चौक-चौराहों और शहर में विधि व्यवस्था संधारण के लिए तीन गश्ती दल और आरकेसी फुलवड़िया और एपीएसएम कॉलेज बरौनी और तेघड़ा अनुमंडल में गश्ती के लिए पांच गश्ती दल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। गश्ती दल द्वारा शहर में बाजार समिति से सुभाष चौक तक, हर-हर महादेव चौक से खातो पुर चौक तक और ट्रेफिक चौक से विशनपुर और विशनपुर चौक से हर-हर महादेव चौक तक लगतार गश्ती की जाएगी। जबकि तेघड़ा में वाटिका चौक से मिर्चिया होते हुए तारा अड्डा चौक तक, तेघड़ा गौशाला से मस्जिद चौक होते हुए एनएच-28 दोनों ओर, झमटिया घाट से बैंक बाजार तक बछवाड़ा मुरली टोल प्लाजा से रसीदपुर बार्डर तक, वनवारी पुर हनुमान मंदिर होते हुए भगवानपुर प्रखंड तक और रसलपुर के अलावे समसा पेट्रोल पंप से फाटक चौक और महेन्द्र गंज अहियापुर और साठा तक गश्ती होगी।

