आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के आरोप में:मटिहानी के जदयू प्रत्याशी गिरफ्तार, मिली जमानत

बेगूसराय3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

आदर्श आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के आरोप में मटिहानी पुलिस ने खोरमपुर ढाला के पास जदयू के प्रत्याशी नरेंद्र कुमार सिंह उर्फ बोगो सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। सोमवार की देर रात गिरफ्तारी के 3 घंटे के बाद पुलिस ने जमानत पर बोगो सिंह को रिहा कर दिया। एसपी अवकाश कुमार ने बताया कि रात करीब 12:00 बजे पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि नरेंद्र कुमार सिंह उर्फ बोगो सिंह अपने साथियों के साथ अपने समर्थकों के साथ बाइक से घूम रहे हैं। इसी सूचना पर पुलिस ने बोगो सिंह एवं उनके समर्थकों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। नरेंद्र कुमार सिंह उर्फ बोगो सिंह सोमवार की रात को अपने समर्थकों के साथ घूमते पाए गए। हालांकि पुलिस को यह सूचना थी कि बोगो सिंह मतदाताओं को लुभाने के लिए रुपए बांट रहे हैं ‌। लेकिन पुलिस को गिरफ्तारी के दौरान कुछ भी आपत्तिजनक सामान बरामद नहीं हुआ।

