मौसम:दिन में पारा बढ़ेगा शाम होते ही लगेगी ठंड

बेगूसराय2 दिन पहले
जिले में मौसम का मिजाज दो दिनों से बदल गया। सुबह में घना कुहासा और दिनभर बादल छाए रहने से लोगों को सूर्य का दर्शन नहीं हुआ। सुबह 6ः19 बजे सूर्योदय हाने के बाद भी विजिबिलिटी 10 मीटर थी। हालांकि जैसे-जैसे दिन चढ़ता गया वैसे-वैसे विजिबिलिटी बढ़ती गई। दिनभर पुरवा हवा चलने के बाद आसमान में बादल छाए रहे और धूप नहीं निकली। मौसम के मिजाज बदलने का असर यह हुआ कि जिले में बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 17 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। वहीं सुबह-शाम पछिया हवा बहने के कारण ठंढ का असर भी बढ़ गया है और लोगों को कंपकंपी छूट रही है। डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद केंद्रीय कृषि विश्वविद्यालय, पूसा द्वारा 9 से 13 दिसंबर तक का मौसम पूर्वानुमान जारी किया गया है। इसके अनुसार 6 से 8 प्रति कि मी घंटा से पछुआ हवा चलेगी। पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार मौसम शुष्क बना रहेगा। अधिकतम तापमान 24 से 26 डिग्री एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 13 से 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने का अनुमान व्यक्त किया गया है। वहीं सुबह एवं संध्या से देर रात तक मध्यम स्तर का कुहासा गिरने की संभावना व्यक्त की गई है।

