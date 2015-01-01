पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजनीति:विधायक सूर्यकांत पासवान ने कहा- बखरी में हर हाल में डिग्री कॉलेज का कराएंगे निर्माण

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • हाई स्कूल में पढ़ाई के दौरान ही उनका रुझान राजनीति की तरफ हो गया था
  • जीत के बाद पहुंचे जयमंगलागढ़ व हरिगिरिधाम, की पूजा-अर्चना, कहा- विकास ही प्राथमिकता

महागठबंधन व सीपीआई उम्मीदवार सूर्यकांत पासवान तीसरे प्रयास में विधानसभा का चुनाव 777 वोट से जीता है। उनकी जीत की खबर सुनते ही महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई। कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक दूसरे को बधाई दी तथा गुलाल लगाए।

बुधवार को विधायक सूर्यकांत पासवान बाबा हरिगिरिधाम व शक्तिपीठ जयमंगलागढ़ पहुंचकर पूजा-अर्चना की। हाई स्कूल में पढ़ाई के दौरान ही उनका रुझान राजनीति की तरफ हो गया था। मंझौल कॉलेज में इंटर में नामांकन कराते ही वे एआईवाईएफ छात्र संघ से जुड़ गए। उन्होंने 1994 में सीपीआई ज्वाइन किया।
पैक्स अध्यक्ष ने विधायक तक का सफर
1995 से 2000 तक वे बखरी से पार्टी के शाखा मंत्री रहे। 2000 में उन्होंने सोनमा पैक्स के अध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव जीता। उस समय सोनमा पैक्स से ही घाघरा पंचायत जुड़ा हुआ था। 1995 में ही उन्हें पार्टी में अंचल परिषद का सदस्य बनाया गया। 2000 में पार्टी के जिला परिषद में उन्हें लिया गया। इसके बाद जिला कार्यकारिणी सदस्य में लिया गया। 2010 व 2015 में पार्टी उन्हें विधानसभा चुनाव में उम्मीदवार बनाया।

2010 में वे दूसरे 2015 में तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। 2016 में वे घाघरा पंचायत से मुखिया का चुनाव लड़े तथा जीत हासिल की। मुखिया चुनाव जीतने के बाद उन्हें बखरी प्रखंड में मुखिया संघ का प्रखंड अध्यक्ष बनाया गया। 2020 के विधानसभा चुनाव में महागठबंधन की ओर से उन्हें पुनः उम्मीदवार बनाया गया और जीत हासिल की। नवनिर्वाचित विधायक सूर्यकांत पासवान ने बताया कि विधानसभा क्षेत्र की सेवा करने की बहुत बड़ी जिम्मेदारी जनता ने दी है।

सबसे निचले पायदान पर खड़े गरीब लोगों, किसान, मजदूरों के उत्थान व विकास के लिए काम करेंगे। शिक्षा, रोजगार व कृषि के क्षेत्र में काम करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि बखरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए डिग्री कॉलेज का ज्वलंत सवाल है। इसे प्राथमिकता के तौर पर लेंगे तथा डिग्री कॉलेज का हर हाल में निर्माण करवाएंगे। इसके अलावा क्षेत्र में अन्य कई समस्याएं है जिस का भी समाधान करेंगे।

बेगूसराय विधानसभा से एनडीए प्रत्याशी के जीतने से कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी
बेगूसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र से एनडीए प्रत्याशी कुंदन कुमार की जीत होते ही वीरपुर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई। वीरपुर भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष चुन्नू कुमार चंदन, वीरपुर पश्चिम पंचायत के मुखिया सह भाजपा नेता पंकज कुमार सिंह, भाजपा के राम प्रवेश चौरसिया, विनोद कुमार, नवीन कुमार, सुधेश कुमार, जदयू नेता प्रमोद चौधरी समेत कई नेताओं ने नवनिर्वाचित विधायक को बधाई दी।

मंडल अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि यह एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ-साथ आम जनता की जीत है। मतदाताओं ने प्रधानमंत्री व मुख्यमंत्री के द्वारा किए गये विकास कार्यों को देखते हुये उम्मीदवार को जिताने का कार्य किया। इस अवसर पर वीरपुर, मुज़फ़रा, नौला, जगदर समेत अन्य गांव में लोगों ने आतिशबाजी की व गुलाल लगाया।

वहीं महागठबंधन खेमे में मायूसी छाई रही। स्थानीय महागठबंधन नेता जीत-हार को ले माथापच्ची करते दिखे। उल्लेखनीय है कि वीरपुर प्रखंड क्षेत्र विगत तीन चुनाव से बेगूसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र का हिस्सा है। उससे पहले यह प्रखंड बरौनी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में शामिल था।

