कार्यक्रम:बेकार प्लास्टिक को काम लायक बनाने का प्रस्तुत किया मॉडल

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
बेगूसराय में विज्ञान प्रदर्शनी में बच्चों के मॉडल देखते अतिथि। - Dainik Bhaskar
बेगूसराय में विज्ञान प्रदर्शनी में बच्चों के मॉडल देखते अतिथि।
  • 48वीं जिला स्तरीय स्तरीय विज्ञान, गणित और पर्यावरण प्रदर्शनी का आयोजन, तरह-तरह के नए मॉडल ने खूब बटोरी सराहना

बेकार प्लास्टिक भी हमारे कई काम आ सकता है। इसके लिए बेकार प्लास्टिक को कंकड़ और बालू के साथ एक बॉयलर में 360 डिग्री पर हिट करें, वह द्रव्य में बाहर निकल जाएगा। जिसका उपयोग हम सड़क बनाने में कर सकते हैं। इतना ही नहीं हीट करने के क्रम में जो काला धूआं निकलता है उसमें पानी मिलाने पर उससे सफेद धूआं बाहर उड़ जाएगा, जबकि काले धूएं को सघनित कर हम उसका शू पॉलिस और रंग बना सकते हैं। छोटे बच्चों की इसी तरह की बड़ी सोच 48वीं जिला स्तरीय विज्ञान प्रदर्शनी को रोमांचित कर दिया। इस विज्ञान प्रदशनी में 456 बच्चों ने कुल 400 मॉडल तैयार किए थे। जिसमें अलग-अलग विषयों में प्रथम, द्वितीय और तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त करने वालों को पुरस्कृत किया गया। इस प्रदर्शनी में सर्वोतम छात्र का पुरस्कार एचएस राजवाड़ा के छात्र प्रशांत कुमार को जबकि सर्वोतम विद्यालय का पुस्कार बीएसएस कॉलेजिएट को दिया गया। दरअसल शहर के कॉलेजिएट प्लस टू स्कूल में 48वीं जिला स्तरीय विज्ञान, गणित और पर्यावरण प्रदर्शनी का आयोजन किया गया था। प्रदर्शनी का मूल विषय प्रोद्योगिकी और खिलौने था। इस प्रदर्शनी में बच्चों को पर्यावरण अनुकूल सामाग्री, स्वास्थ्य, स्वास्थ्य-रक्षा और स्वच्छता, इंटर ऐक्टिव सॉफ्टवेयर, ऐतिहासिक विकास, गणितीय मॉडल विषय पर बिना खर्च के मॉडल बनाकर लाए। प्रदर्शनी के समाप्त होने पर हरेक विषय में प्रथम, द्वितीय और तृतीय स्थान का विजेता चुना गया। जिसमें पर्यावरण अनुकूल समाग्री में बीएसएस हाई स्कूल जाड़वाड़ा के प्रशांत कुमार का मॉडल प्रथम, एपीएस नावकोठी की रिकी कुमारी का मॉडल द्वितीय और एमआरजेडी कॉलेज दुर्गेश राज का मॉडल तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। इसी तरह स्वास्थ्य, स्वास्थ्य-रक्षा और स्वच्छता में डीएवी के उत्पल राज का मॉडल प्रथम, रवि राज का मॉडल द्वितीय और हाई स्कूल नीमा के प्रेम कुमार मॉडल तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। इंटर ऐक्टिव सॉफ्टवेयर में यूएचएस शोकहरा के ओम निशांत का मॉडल प्रथम, एचएस बरौनी के अंकित का मॉडल द्वितीय और यूएचएस खरमौली की उजाला कुमारी का मॉडल तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। इसी तरह ऐतिहासिक विकास में एमआरेजेडी की दिव्या प्रथम, मीरजापुर चांद के अरविंद कुमार द्वितीय और उ.मा.वि. रचियाही के विकास तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। गणितीय मॉडल में बीएसएस कॉलेजिएट के शिवम का मॉडल प्रथम रहा। इसके अलावे अन्य विषयों में नेहा कुमारी प्रथम, धर्मजीत कुमार दूसरे और रूपेश कुमार तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। प्रदर्शनी में किसी ने कोरोना से बचाव के तरीके का मॉडल, तो किसी ने कोरोना टीकाकरण थीम पर मॉडल बनाया था।

केले के पेड़ से बिजली उत्पादन

प्रदर्शनी में माउंट लिट्रा उलाव स्कूल के कुशाग्र, जयंत, आनंद और अमृत ने केले के पेड़ को डिकम्पोज कर बिजली बनाई थी। जो काफी रोचक था। पूछने पर छात्रों ने बताया कि केले के थम्ब को डी कम्पोज कर उसे इलेक्ट्रोड की सहायता से एक दूसरे को जोड़ने से बिजली प्रवाहित होती है। मॉडल में बच्चों ने चार थम्ब से दस छोटे-छोटे एलईडी बल्ब को जलाकर भी दिखाया। इससे पहले कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन एमएलसी रजनीश कुमार ने किया। इस अवसर पर डीईओ रजनीकांत प्रवीण, डीपीओ राजकुमल, बिहार माध्यमिक शिक्षक संघ के संयुक्त सचिव सुरेश प्रसाद राय, स्कूल के प्राचार्य सुबोध कुमार, बीएसटी के सुबोध कुमार सहित अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे। अध्यक्षता बीएसटीए के जिलाध्यक्ष उमानंद चौधरी ने की। इस अवसर पर एमएलसी ने कहा कि खिलौना और प्रोद्योगिकी के क्षेत्र में बेगूसराय का वैज्ञानिक एक दिन अवश्य ही देश स्तर तक अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाएगा।

