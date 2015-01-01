पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेसवार्ता:डेंगू से कितनी मौत के बाद जागेगा नगर निगम : संजय

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम की बदतर हालत को देख आज बेगूसराय नगर निगम के जनक दिवंगत सांसद डाॅ भोला सिंह की आत्मा रो रही होगी। उक्त बातें सोमवार को रतनपुर में प्रेसवार्ता कर पूर्व मेयर संजय कुमार ने कहीं। उन्होंने नगर निगम प्रशासन पर नकारा होने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि विभिन्न वार्डों में जलजमाव के बाद नगर निगम प्रशासन द्वारा जलनिकासी के लिए जो उदासीनता बरती गई। वहीं उदासीनता डेंगू फैलने के बाद बरती जा रही है। यही कारण शहर में डेंगू महामारी का रूप धारण कर रही है। पूर्व मेयर ने कहा कि उन्होंने कहा कि शहर के कई चिकित्सक, पत्रकार व आमलोग डेंगू से पीड़ित हो चुके हैं। लेकिन नगर निगम ने उनकी सुध लेना मुनासिब नहीं समझा। उन्होंने कहा कि शहरवासी की समस्या को नगर निगम कोई देखने और सुनने वाला नहीं है। इससे दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण और क्या हो सकता है।बारिश रूकने के डेढ़ माह भी शहर के लोग चचरी पुल के सहारे लोग घर से बाहर निकल पा रहे है। वार्ड में फाॅगिंग कराने की मांग करने पर नगर आयुक्त कहते है कि अभी जहां डेंगू फैला वहां फाॅगिंग किया जाएगा तो क्या वार्ड नंबर 30, 32 की तरह अन्य वार्ड में डेंगू फैलने और लोगों के मरने के बाद फाॅगिंग कराया जाएगा।

