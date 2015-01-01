पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:मेरी जीत बेगूसराय की जनता की जीत है सुख में नहीं तो दुख में हमेशा साथ रहूंगा: कुंदन

बेगूसराय3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जनता ने जिस ढंग से मुझ पर विश्वास जताया है मैं उस विश्वास पर हमेशा खड़ा उतरने का प्रयास करूंगा। उक्त बातें भाजपा द्वारा बुधवार को आयोजित प्रेसवार्ता में बेगूसराय के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक कुंदन सिंह ने कही। उन्होंने जनता का आभार प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि उनकी जीत जनता की जीत है। वह अगर सुख के समय में किसी के साथ नहीं भी खड़े हो सकें लेकिन दुख के वक्त आम लोगों के बीच रहेंगे।

कुंदन सिंह ने कहा कि मतगणना के शुरुआती दौर से ही उन्हें पूरा विश्वास था कि उनकी जीत होगी। साथ ही साथ उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव के समय पार्टी में कुछ आरोप-प्रत्यारोप और गतिरोध चलते रहते हैं। लेकिन बाद में वह सब बिल्कुल ठीक हो जाते हैं। कुंदन कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि केंद्रीय नेतृत्व ने पहले ही नीतीश कुमार को अपना मुख्यमंत्री घोषित कर दिया है, इसलिए अभी भी नीतीश कुमार ही एनडीए के मुख्यमंत्री होंगे।
भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष ने युवा कार्यकर्ताओं काे दिया धन्यवाद
मौके पर भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजकिशोर सिंह ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी के जीते हुए उम्मीदवारों को बधाई दी तथा विकास कार्यों के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता दोहराई। उन्होंने इस जीत का श्रेय युवा कार्यकर्ताओं काे देते हुए कहा कि भाजपा ने 3 सीटों में से 2 सीटों पर जीत दर्ज की है। यह भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं की सच्ची निष्ठा और मेहनत का प्रतिफल है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिन सीटों पर कुछ मतों से हम पिछड़ गए वहां भी जनमत का सम्मान करते हुए अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ निरंतर कार्य करते रहने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री के संदेश को कार्यकर्ताओं ने जन-जन तक पहुंचाया तथा लोगों को उनकी उपलब्धियों के बारे में बताया।

इस कार्य को अंजाम तक पहुंचाने में सभी देवतुल्य कार्यकर्ताओं का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा। मौके पर जिला उपाध्यक्ष अनिल सिंह, मृत्युंजय वीरेश, कुन्दन भारती, बलराम सिंह जिला महामंत्री कृष्णमोहन पप्पू, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष रामकल्याण सिंह मीडिया प्रभारी सुमित सन्नी सह मीडिया प्रभारी मोनू सिंह, जिला मंत्री राकेश पाण्डे, अमरेश सहित अन्य व्यक्ति उपस्थित थे।

