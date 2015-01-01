पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:नावकोठी : किसान चौपाल में किसानों को दी गई योजनाओं की जानकारी

नावकोठी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नावकोठी के महेशवाड़ा में आयोजित किसान चौपाल में मौजूद किसान।
  • उद्यमी खेती को बढ़ावा देने के लिए किया प्रेरित

प्रखंड के महेशवाड़ा पंचायत भवन पर विभागीय निर्देशानुसार किसान चौपाल का आयोजन बुधवार को किया गया। अध्यक्षता मुखिया महावीर महतो ने किया। कृषि समन्यक राजकिशोर सिंह ने रबी में गेहूं, मक्का, मसूर आदि के प्रत्यक्षण पर विस्तार से चर्चा की। फसलों के कम लागत पर अच्छी ऊपज के लिए जीरो टिलेज से खेती करने, ड्रीप विधि से सिचाई करने पर पानी की कम खपत, पौधे को अधिक लाभ, फसलों को कीटों से खासकर मक्का को फॉल आर्मी वार कीट से बचाव आदि पर विस्तार से बताया। सहायक तकनीकी प्रबंधक चंदन कुमार ने उद्यानी खेती को बढ़ावा देने के पपीता, केला, आम, लीची आदि के लिए बढावा देने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इनके लिए सरकार द्वारा दी जाने वाली सहायता की भी चर्चा की। बीएओ प्रमेश्वर पासवान ने स्वस्थ फसल व अच्छी पैदावार केमिट्टी जांच करवाने पर बल दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि मिट्टी जांच के बाद उसमें उपस्थित पोषक तत्वों के संबंध में जानकारी मिल जाती है। जिसकी भरपाई आसानी से की जा सकती है।
खेती में करें जैविक खाद का उपयोग
रासायनिक उर्वरक के स्थान पर जैविक खाद, वर्मी कम्पोस्ट के प्रयोग से 17 पोषक तत्वों में से 14 पोषक तत्वों की पूर्ति की जा सकती है। विभाग द्वारा चलाई जा रही योजनाओं तथा मिलने वाली अनुदान के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। नई कृषि नीति पर भी चर्चा की गई।मौके पर आत्मा अध्यक्ष यशवंत कुमार, संजीव कुमार, सरपंच रामनंदन महतो, महेश यादव, दीपक कुमार, संजय सिंह, गोपाल कृष्ण सिंह, सुधीर सिंह सहित दर्जनाधिक किसानों ने हिस्सा लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें