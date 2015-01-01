पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने पोखर की सफाई कर चलाया जागरुकता अभियान

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
सफाई अभियान चलाते एनसीसी कैडेट्स।

जीडी कालेज के 5/9 बिहार बटालियन एनसीसी द्वारा स्वच्छता पखवाड़ा के दौरान शनिवार को विष्णु सिनेमा के समीप पोखर की साफ सफाई की गई। इस दौरान एनसीसी कैडेटों पंप द्वारा सार्वजनिक स्थानों की सफाई को लेकर लोगों को जागरूक भी किया गया। इस अवसर पर कॉलेज परिसर से एनसीसी कैडेट्स को इतिहास विभाग के डॉ. राकेश रोशन, अर्थशास्त्र विभाग के डॉ आरूणी एवं एनसीसी के पदाधिकारी प्रेम विजय ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। एनसीसी पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि 9 दिसंबर को हैंड वॉश डे, 10 दिसंबर को सार्वजनिक पार्क की सफाई, 11 दिसंबर को प्लॉगिंग और आज 12 दिसंबर को जलाशय की सफाई का कार्यक्रम किया गया। सफाई अभियान के उपरांत कॉलेज परिसर में प्राचार्य प्रो राम अवधेश कुमार ने कैडेट को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि एनसीसी अनुशासन के साथ-साथ नेतृत्व करने की क्षमता भी विकसित करता है। उन्होंने कहा कि एनसीसी कैडेट लगन के साथ नियमित परेड में हिस्सा लें। साथ ही पदाधिकारियों की बातों को गंभीरता से पालन करें। आने वाले समय में सुविधाओं से लैस किया जाएगा। मौके पर प्रो. अंजनी कुमार ने कहा कि प्रत्येक वर्ष देश स्तर पर जीडी कॉलेज के एनसीसी कैडेट अपनी प्रतिभा के बल पर मेडल हासिल करते हैं। ऐसे में यह क्रम टूटना नहीं चाहिए।

