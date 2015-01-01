पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नामांकन:नवोदय में वर्ग 6 में नामांकन प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ, 15 दिसम्बर अंतिम तिथि, ऑनलाइन आवेदन

बेगूसराय33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जवाहर नवोदय विधालय में वर्ग 6 में नामांकन चयन परीक्षा को लेकर ऑनलाइन पंजीयन की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ हो गई है। उक्त जानकारी जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय के प्राचार्य एके सिंह ने दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर है। इसको लेकर जिले के सभी सरकारी प्राथमिक एवं मध्य विद्यालय सरकारी सहायता प्राप्त विद्यालय अपने अपने विद्यालय में छात्र 2020-21 में कक्षा पांच में अध्ययनरत छात्रों को अधिक से अधिक संख्या में पंजीकृत कराएं, ताकि पिछले वर्ष की अपेक्षा इस वर्ष अधिक से अधिक बच्चे प्रवेश परीक्षा में भाग ले सकें। उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षा 10 अप्रैल 2021 को आयोजित है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें