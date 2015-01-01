पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:26 नवंबर को किसानों व मजदूरों के साथ सड़क पर उतर हड़ताल को बनाएंगे सफल

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
माले की बैठक में मौजूद पार्टी के नेता।
  • माले जिला कमेटी की बैठक में पार्टी के नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने तैयार की रणनीति
  • अपनी मांगों के समर्थन में 27 को धरना भी देगा माले

भाकपा माले जिला कमेटी की बैठक रविवार को कचहरी रोड स्थित जिला कार्यालय कमलेश्वरी भवन में हुई। बैठक में जिला कमेटी के सदस्यों ने आगामी 26 नंवबर को आहूत अखिल भारतीय हड़ताल को सफल बनाने और विभिन्न समस्याओं को लेकर जिले के प्रखंडों पर 27 नवंबर को धरना देने पर चर्चा की। मौके पर माले जिला सचिव दिवाकर कुमार ने कहा कि किसान-मजदूर विरोधी एनडीए सरकार के खिलाफ ट्रेड यूनियनों के संयुक्त आह्वान पर आहूत आम हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए हजारों किसान, मजदूर, नौजवान सड़कों पर उतरेंगे। एक्टू के जिला प्रभारी चन्द्रदेव वर्मा ने कहा कि भाजपा के विपक्ष मुक्त भारत के नारे को बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव में जनता ने सिरे से नकार दिया है। पार्टी इसका स्वागत करती है और आने वाले दिनों में भाजपा - जदयू सरकार के खिलाफ चुनाव में किए गए वादे को लेकर संघर्ष तेज करेगी।
27 नवंबर को प्रखंडों पर होगा किसानों का धरना
अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति के राष्ट्रव्यापी आहवान पर 27 नवंबर को किसान विरोधी नीति के खिलाफ वीरपुर, साहेबपुरकमाल, बलिया और नावकोठी प्रंखड कार्यालय पर आयोजित धरना में किसानों से बढ़चढ़ कर भागीदारी की अपील की। माले नेताओं ने कहा कि सरकार किसानों को खेतीबाड़ी में मदद करने और उचित मूल्य पर उनकी फसलों को खरीदने की जगह एक के बाद एक किसान विरोधी कानून लागू कर रही है। सरकार की किसान विरोधी नीतियों के कारण किसान आत्महत्या को विवश होते हैं।

मुंगेर में रेल सह सड़क पुल बनाने में रामाधार यादव की जमीन ली

बैठक में माले नेताओं ने रोष व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि मुंगेर रेल सह सड़क पुल निर्माण में रामाधार यादव की संपूर्ण जमीन का अधिग्रहण कर लिया गया, लेकिन वास की कोई वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था प्रशासन द्वारा नहीं की गई है। इस कारण रामाधार यादव के पास धूप, बरसात और ठंढ में सर छिपाने के लिए भी जमीन नहीं बची है। सारी जमीन अधिग्रहण कर लिए जाने के कारण रामाधार यादव अपना मानसिक संतुलन खोकर पागलपन के शिकार हो गए है। माले जिला प्रशासन और सरकार से रामाधार यादव के लिए वास की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था और मानसिक इलाज कराने की मांग की। कहा कि सरकार और प्रशासन अगर जल्द इस मामले कोई सकारात्मक कार्रवाई नहीं करता है तो हमलोग आंदोलन करने पर विवश होंगे। सरकार के हाकिमों को आमलोगों की जरा सी भी चिंता नहीं है। प्रशासनिक अधिकारी केवल अफनी मनमानी करते हैं। बैठक के दौरान माले के नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि बैंक-बीमा-रक्षा-कोयला-इस्पात- ऊर्जा-नगरनार संयंत्र का नीजीकरण बंद करने आदि मांग को लेकर 26 नंवबर को अखिल भारतीय हड़ताल आयोजित की गई है। बैठक में किसान नेता बैजू सिंह, नूर आलम ,दीपक सिन्हा, मो. इशराफिल, गौड़ी पासवान, मांटो पासवान,अमरजीत पासवान आदि शामिल थे।

इन मांगों को लेकर की जाएगी आम हड़ताल

44 श्रम कानून को समाप्त कर मजदूर विरोधी 4 लेबर कोड में बदलने का निर्णय वापस लेने, किसान विरोधी कानून वापस लेने और स्वामीनाथन कमीशन की सिफारिसों को लागू करने, न्यूनतम वेतन 21 हजार करने व केन्द्र और राज्य में समान वेतन देने, आंगनबाड़ी, मिड-डे मिल अन्य ठेका, संविदा कर्मी को सरकारी कर्मचारी घोषित करने, नई शिक्षा नीति वापस लेने , सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों का निजीकरण व विनिवेशीकरण बंद करने , सेवारत कर्मचारियों को 50वर्ष आयु और 33 वर्ष की सेवा के बाद जबरन रिटायर करना बंद करने, मनरेगा व निर्माण मजदूरों की पेंशन 3 हजार कर उनके सभी लाभों में बढोतरी करने, मनरेगा में 200 दिन रोजगार और शहरी क्षेत्रों में भी लागू करने, ठेका, संविदा, आऊटसोर्स प्रणाली की जगह स्थाई और नियमित रोजगार की व्यवस्था करने, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णयानुसार समान काम का समान वेतन देने, नई पेंशन नीति की जगह ओपीएस लागू करने, मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट में परिवहन -मजदूर-मालिक विरोधी बदलाव वापस लेने, महंगाई पर रोक लगाने और पेट्रोल-डीजल-रसोई गैस का दाम कम करने आदि की मांग की है।

