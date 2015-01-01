पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:11 हजार वोल्ट के तार की चपेट में आने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत

नावकोठी2 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड के पहसारा पूर्वी पंचायत के पोहल मुशहरी में करंट प्रवाहित तार की चपेट में आने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। मृतक ररिऔना के बनारसी रजक का 32 वर्षीय पुत्र अरविंद रजक है। घटना के संबंध में बताया कि वह पोहल मुशहरी में अमीन के सहायक के रूप में काम करने जा रहा था। पोहल मुशहरी के पास तीन दिनों से जमीन की मापी हो रही थी। जैसे ही वह पोहल मुशहरी के पास से गुजरा, नीचे झूल रहे 11 हजार वोल्ट प्रवाहित बिजली तार में उसका सिर सट गया। जबतक अन्य लोग इसे समझ पाते तबतक वह बुरी तरह झुलस चुका था। गंभीर रूप से झुलस जाने के कारण उसकी मौत हो गई। उसकी मौत से आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने पोहल मुशहरी के करीब पहसारा बखरी पथ पर मृतक का शव रखकर मुआवजे की मांग करने लगे। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि कई बार बिजली विभाग को बिजली तार हटाने के लिए मौखिक तथा लिखित कहा गया, पर नतीजा सिफर रहा। घटना की सूचना पाकर ए एस आई त्रिभुवन कुमार ठाकुर घटना स्थल पर लोगों को समझा बुझाकर तथा स्थानीय सरपंच संजीव कुमार यादव तथा बिजली विभाग के जेई से बातचीत के बाद मुआवजे देने के आश्वासन के बाद लगभग एक घंटे बादजाम हटवाया गया। सड़क जाम होने से दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। यात्रियों को काफी कठिनाई का सामना करना पड़ा। शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए बेगूसराय भेज दिया है।
परिवार का इकलौता कमाऊ सदस्य था अरविंद
अरविंद अपने परिवार का इकलौता कमाऊ सदस्य था। वह अमीन के साथ सिकड़ी खीचकर परिवार का भरण पोषण करता था। उसके मौत से परिवार पर दुखों का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा है। माता रामपरी देवी, पत्नी वीणा देवी एवं उसके चार छोटे-छोटे बच्चे रो रोकर बेसुध हो जाते। उन्हें ढांढ़स देने वाले भी स्वयं के आंसू रोक नहीं पा रहे हैं। माता दहाड़े मार कर कहती है कि बेटा आब हमरा कै देखते। हम्मर बुढापा केकरा सहारा कटतै ।

