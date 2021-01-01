पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला आपूर्ति टास्क फोर्स की बैठक:जन वितरण प्रणाली दुकानों की जांच करने का आदेश

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
करगिल विजय सभा भवन में खाद्यान्य उठाव की समीक्षा डीएम ने की। - Dainik Bhaskar
करगिल विजय सभा भवन में खाद्यान्य उठाव की समीक्षा डीएम ने की।

जिला आपूर्ति टास्क फोर्स की बैठक सोमवार को कारगिल विजय सभा भवन में की गई। बैठक के दौरान नवंबर, 2020 में खाद्यान्न वितरण, व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठान में छापेमारी, जन वितरण प्रणाली विक्रेताओं का निरीक्षण, डोर स्टेप डिलेवरी अभिकर्ता द्वारा खाद्यान्न उठाव सहित अन्य मामलों की समीक्षा की गई। बैठक के दौरान डीएम ने सभी प्रखंड आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी को खाद्यान्न वितरण के दौरान भी जन वितरण प्रणाली दुकानों की जांच करने को कहा। इसी प्रकार राशन कार्ड की समीक्षा के दौरान उन्होंने सभी एसडीओ को संबंधी आवेदनों को प्राप्त करवाने को के साथ-साथ प्राप्त आवेदनों को निष्पादित करने का निर्देश दिया। इसी क्रम में उन्होंने पंचायत/वार्ड स्तर पर गठित निगरानी समिति एवं अनुमंडल स्तर पर गठित अनुश्रवण समिति की भी बैठक का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि दिसंबर, 2020 और जनवरी के लिए निर्धारित लक्ष्य के विरूद्ध अब तक कुल 69.54 प्रतिशत खाद्यान्नों का वितरण किया जा चुका है। उन्होंने बताया कि शेष खाद्यान्न भी 31 जनवरी तक वितरित कर दिए जाएगे। उन्होंने बताया कि वर्ष 2020-21 में आवश्यक वस्तु के अंतर्गत सभी अनुमंडलों में कुल 18 व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों में छापेमारी की गई। जिसमें कुल 48 क्विंटल अरवा चावल, 46.10 क्विंटल सामान्य चावल तथा 05 क्विंटल मक्का जब्त करने के साथ-साथ कुल 06 व्यक्तियों के विरूद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई। बैठक में यह भी बताया गया कि भारतीय खाद्य निगम से जनवरी में शत-प्रतिशत एवं फरवरी में 85.69 प्रतिशत खाद्यान्न का उठाव किया जा चुका है। जबकि डोर स्टेप डिलीवरी के तहत दिसंबर 2020 में 91.42 प्रतिशत और जनवरी में 98.53 प्रतिशत खाद्यान्न का उठाव किया गया है।

