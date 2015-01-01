पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:धान क्रय केंद्र बंद, बिचाैलियाें के हाथ औने-पाैन दाम पर धान बेचने काे विवश हैं किसान

खोदावंदपुर2 घंटे पहले
सरकार की उदासीनता की वजह से किसानों की दशा सुधर नहीं पा रही है। प्रखंड क्षेत्र में धान क्रय केंद्र नहीं खोले जाने से किसानों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लिहाजा किसान औने पौने दाम पर खुले बाजार में कम कीमतों पर धान बेचने को मजबूर हैं। जो सरकार द्वारा समर्थन मूल्य 1868 रूपये प्रति क्विटल से दर से काफी कम है। जिससे किसानों की आमदनी दोगुनी करने के प्रयास पर प्रश्न चिह लगता नजर आ रहा है।

फिलवक्त जरूरतमंद किसान ग्यारह सौ रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बेच रहा है। सामने लग्न का मुहर्त बन रहा है। ऐसे में किसान अपनी बेटी के हाथ को पीला करने की जुगत में जुट गए हैं। लेकिन उनकी उपज का सही मूल्य मिलने की बात तो दूर कम दर पर नकदी भी आढ़तियों द्वारा नहीं मिल पा रही है। आनन-फानन में किसान अपने खेत खलिहान से धान उठाकर बिचौलियों के हाथ बेचने को मजबूर हैं।

सरकार का निर्देश
सैद्धांतिक रूप से 15 नवंबर से क्रय केंद्र पर धान खरीदने का सरकार का निर्देश है। लेकिन क्रय केंद्र के बारे में कोई आधिकारिक पत्र अभी तक नहीं मिला है। उन्होंने कहा कि फिलवक्त बिहार विधानसभा का चुनाव सम्पन्न हुआ है। सरकार बनने उपरान्त सरकारी दर पर धान खरीद होने की संभावना की जा सकती है। राजू शर्मा, बीसीओ

क्रय केंद्र नहीं खुलने से लाखाें का नुकसान संभव
आसन्न समय मे रबी फसल की बोआई के लिए किसानों को पैसे की दरकार है। किसान बिचौलिए किसानों की इस मजबूरी का लाभ उठाने की बेबसी भी जान रहे है। किसान द्वारा धान सुखाने के बावजूद नमी की बात कहकर बिचौलिए प्रति क्विंटल 05 किलोग्राम अधिक धान लेने की बात करते हैं।

मलमल्ला के किसान राम शंकर महतो, मेंघौल के राम प्रीत यादव, बेगमपुर के बिजेंद्र सिंह, खोदावंदपुर के राम शंकर महतो, मटिहानी के मणिभूषण सिंह, तारा के दिनेश कुमार, बरियारपुर के विनोद महतो, नन्दलाल महतो, सागी के राम सागर महतो, राम उदगार महतो आदि किसानों ने बताया कि क्रय केंद्र समय से खुलेगा नहीं तो किसानों को लाखों की चपत लगेगी।

फिर किसानों की आमदनी दोगुनी करने का झूठा प्रपंच सरकार क्यों करती है। किसानों का कहना है कि धान के पैसे पर ही बच्चों की पढ़ाई, परिजनों की दवाई और सामाजिक सरोकार निर्भर है। खेती घाटे का सौदा बन गई है।

