वीरपुर:प्रखंडों में कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच शांतिपूर्वक हुआ मतदान, कई पदाधिकारियों ने किया निरीक्षण

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बेगूसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत वीरपुर प्रखंड के कुल 98 बूथों पर कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच मंगलवार को मतदान संपन्न हुआ। जिसमें मतदाताओं ने उत्साहपूर्वक भाग लिया। सुबह सात बजे से ही मतदाताओं की पंक्ति लगनी शुरू हो गई थी। खासकर महिला मतदाताओं में जबर्दस्त उत्साह देखा गया।

बीडीओ अखिलेश कुमार ने बताया कि कुछ मतदान केंद्रों पर शुरूआती दौर में ईवीएम में तकनीकी गड़बड़ी की शिकायत मिलने पर उसे तुरंत ठीक कराया गया। मतदान को लेकर सुरक्षा के व्यापक इंतजाम किए गए थे। बीएसफ एवं सीआरपीएफ के जवानों को लगाया था।

इधर एडीएम मो. ब्लागउद्दीन, डीडीसी सुशांत कुमार, मुख्यालय डीएसपी निशिंत प्रिया, वीरपुर सीओ ललिता कुमारी, बीडीओ अखिलेश कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष सुचित कुमार, पीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ सुशील कुमार गोयनका आदि ने भवानंदपुर, नौला, वीरपुर पूर्वी, वीरपुर पश्चिम समेत विभिन्न पंचायत के मतदान केंद्रों पर पहुंच कर मतदान का जायजा लिया।
कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच मतदान सम्पन्न
विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान मंगलवार की प्रखंड क्षेत्र में कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच शांतिपूर्वक मतदान सम्पन्न हुआ।चाक चौबंद सुरक्षा व्यस्था का आलम यह था कि परिंदा भी पड़ न मार सके। अर्द्धसैनिक बलों द्वारा प्रखंड की चारों सीमा रोसड़ा बेगूसराय एसएच 55 स्थित सागी जीरोमाइल और मेंघौल गांव स्थित धर्मगाछी चौक के अलावे मालीपुर दौलतपुर पथ पर चलकी भोजा सीमा व नरहन फफौत पुल चौक को सील कर गहन छानबीन पूछताछ कर क्षेत्र में प्रवेश व क्षेत्र से जाने की अनुमति दी जाती थी।

