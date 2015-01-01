पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महापर्व छठ:जिले के 229 खतरनाक घाट समेत 600 से अधिक घाटों पर लोगों ने दिया अर्घ्य

बेगूसराय8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ सम्पन्न हो गया। कोरोना के कारण इस बार सभी घाटों पर पिछले साल की तुलना में कम भीड़ दिखी। इस बार काफी अधिक संख्या में लोगों ने अपने-अपने घरों पर ही डूबते और उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। घरों और घाटों दोनों जगहों पर छठ होने के कारण इस बार शहर से लेकर गांव तक छठ को लेकर लोगों में उत्साह देखने को मिला।

छठ को लेकर इस बार प्रशासन भी पूरी तरह से अलर्ट था। हरेक घाटों पर मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ पुलिस पदाधिकारी और बलों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई थी। साथ ही वरीय अधिकारी भी लगातार छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण करते दिखे। मालूम हो कि चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में लोगों ने उगते सूर्य को अर्ध्य दिया। हालांकि प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था के बावजूद लगभग सभी छठ घाटों पर जमकर पटाखे फोड़े गए।

हर वर्ष की तरह इस वर्ष भी विष्णुपुर चतुर्भुज रिफाइनरी टाउनशिप का पोखर लोगों की पहली पसंद बनी रही। हालांकि इसके अलावा भी बड़ी पोखर, तेलिया पोखर, में भी काफी संख्या में लोगों ने डूबते और उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्ध्य दिया। इसके अलावा भी विभिन्न गंगा का गंगा घाटों पर भी लोगों ने शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से छठ पर्व मनाया। मटिहानी प्रखंड क्षेत्र के रामदिरी गांव में भी लोगों ने सामूहिक रूप से नदी में अर्घ्य दिया।

शहर की अपेक्षा गांव के लोग कोरोना को लेकर ज्यादा निश्चिंत दिखे तथा सामूहिक रुप से विभिन्न नदियों में अर्घ्य दिया। शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने को लेकर शुक्रवार और शनिवार को सभी वरीय अधिकारी खुद घाटों पर मुस्तैदी से डटे रहे। वहीं सभी घाटों पर दंडाधिकारी और पुलिस पदाधिकारी डटे रहे। शनिवार एसडीएम संजीव कुमार चौधरी, डीपीआरओ भुवन कुमार, समेत अन्य अधिकारी ऑफिसर्स कॉलोनी घाट पर मौजूद रहे।

उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के साथ लोकआस्था का महाअनुष्ठान महापर्व छठ का व्रतियों ने किया पारण

उन्होंने अपने अधिकारियों और पुलिस के जवानों को भी शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने को लेकर धन्यवाद दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि आस्था के महापर्व छठ के अवसर पर जहां सभी लोग अपने अपने गांव घरों में जाकर छठ पर मना रहे थे वही हमारे अधिकारी और जवान मुस्तैदी से सभी घाटों पर तैनात थे इसके लिए बधाई के पात्र हैं। उन्होंने आम लोगों को भी धन्यवाद दिया है मालूम हो कि जिले के 600 से अधिक घाटों पर इस बार अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य और उदय गांव में सूर्य को अर्ध्य दिया गया।

इन सभी घाटों पर एक एक दंडाधिकारी और एक एक पदाधिकारी के अलावा चार से पांच पुलिस के जवानों की तैनाती की गई थी। वहीं जिले के 229 खतरनाक घाटों पर अतिरिक्त पुलिस के जवानों की तैनाती की गई थी, साथ ही गोताखोरों को 24 घंटे ड्यूटी में लगाया गया था। पिछले साल खतरनाक घाटों की संख्या 171 थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें42 दिन में दूसरी बार एक्टिव केस बढ़े, महाराष्ट्र फिर टॉप पर; देश में कुल 90.95 लाख लोग संक्रमित हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें