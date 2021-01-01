पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर की परीक्षा:सेंटर के आस-पास नहीं खुलेगी फोटो स्टेट-मोबाइल की दुकानें

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
बैठक में उपस्थित अधिकारी को संबोधित करते डीएम और एसपी।
बैठक में उपस्थित अधिकारी को संबोधित करते डीएम और एसपी।
  • परीक्षा केन्द्र पर परीक्षा शुरू होने से 10 मिनट पहले पहुंचना अनिवार्य

मौसम विभाग ने जहां आने वाले सप्ताह में भी ठंड से राहत नहीं मिलने का पूर्वानुमान जारी किया है वहीं एक फरवरी से आयोजित होने वाले इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में जिला प्रशासन ने परीक्षार्थियों को जूता और मौजा पहनने की मनाही कर दी है। मौसम विभाग ने आने वाले तीन से चार दिनों को कोल्ड डे के रुप में घोषित किया है, जिसमें घर के अंदर भी मौजा व शरीर को पूरी तरह से ढकने की सलाह दी गई है। जबकि परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने वाले सभी परीक्षार्थियों के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने जूता-मोजा पहनकर परीक्षा केंद्र पर प्रवेश करना वर्जित रहने की चेतावनी जारी की गई है। हालांकि परीक्षार्थी चप्पल पहनकर परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश कर सकेंगे। बिहार बोर्ड के निर्देश पर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जारी उक्त निर्देश के बाद परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा से ज्यादा ठंड का डर सताने लगा है। डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा और एसपी अवकाश कुमार ने अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। अधिकारियों को संबोधित करते हुए डीएम ने कहा कि बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा संचालित इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा जिले के 36 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर आयोजित की जाएगी। एक फरवरी से 13 फरवरी तक चलने वाली परीक्षा दो पालियों में 09ः30 से 12ः45 बजे जबकि द्वितीय पाली 01ः45 बजे से 05ः00 बजे तक चलेगी। डीएम ने कहा है कि परीक्षा केंद्रों पर सीसीटीवी के साथ-साथ प्रत्येक परीक्षा केंद्र के लिए 500 परीक्षार्थियों पर एक वीडियोग्राफर की तैनाती रहेगी। डीएम ने कहा कि परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र पर परीक्षा शुरू होने के 10 मिनट पहले पहुंचना आवश्यक होगा। उन्होंने गश्ती दल के दंडाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया कि वे निरीक्षण के क्रम में यह देखेंगे कि केंद्राधीक्षक एवं प्रतिनियुक्त स्टेटिक दंडाधिकारी /पुलिस पदाधिकारी ठीक से कार्य कर रहे हैं या नहीं। साथ ही कहा कि यदि कोई छात्र/छात्रा/अभिभावक/वीक्षक/शिक्षक/प्राध्यापक या कोई भी व्यक्ति परीक्षा संचालन में रूकावट करते पाए जाएं अथवा किसी तरह के कदाचार में लिप्त हो तो गश्ती दल के प्रभारी दंडाधिकारी वैसे व्यक्तियों के विरुद्ध बिहार परीक्षा संचालन अधिनियम, 1981 के अंतर्गत कार्रवाई करें।

परीक्षा केन्द्र के आसपास रहेगी निषेधाज्ञा लागू
बैठक में डीएम ने कहा कि परीक्षा केंद्रों के आसपास 500 गज में धारा-144 के लागू रहेगा। साथ ही कहा कि परीक्षा केंद्र के आसपास परीक्षा अवधि के दौरान मोबाइल दुकान, फोटो कॉपी की दुकानें आदि बंद रहेंगी। परीक्षा में किसी भी प्रकार के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण यथा- मोबाईल, ब्लू-टूथ, पेजर आदि रखने की अनुमति नहीं होगी।

कंट्रोल रूम बनाया गया, जिसमें की गई अफसर की तैनाती
बैठक में डीएम और एसपी ने परीक्षा के दिन सभी संबंधित पदाधिकारियों, सभी एसडीओ, एसडीपीओ सभी थानाध्यक्ष एवं सभी डीपीओ को क्षेत्र में घूमकर कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा संपन्न करवाने का निर्देश दिया है। इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा के अवसर पर कंट्रोल रूम की स्थापना की गई है जिसका नम्बर 06243-222835 है। वहीं एसपी अवकाश कुमार ने पुलिस प्रशासन की भूमिका को महत्वपूर्ण बताते हुए कहा कि परीक्षा के दौरान अपने उत्तरदायित्वों को शत-प्रतिशत निर्वहन करना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। उन्होंने ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था के सुचारू रखने के संबंध में भी आवश्यक निर्देश दिए साथ ही सभी प्रतिनियुक्त पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को ससमय अपने-अपने प्रतिनियुक्ति स्थल पर पहुंचने का निर्देश दिया।

