विधानसभा चुनाव:चुनाव कार्य में लगाए गए मतदानकर्मियों ने डाला वोट, 47.28 प्रतिशत हुई वोटिंग

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
मतदान के लिए आईटीआई परिसर में बनाया गया फैसिलिटेशन केन्द्र
  • मतदान कार्य में लगाए गए पदाधिकारियों और कर्मियों का मतदान हुआ समाप्त
  • जिलेभर के 14 हजार 500 पदाधिकारी व कर्मियों को दिया गया है प्रशिक्षण

तीन नवम्बर को मतदान कार्य में लगाए गए पदाधिकारियों और कर्मियों का मतदान 28 अक्टूबर को समाप्त हो गया। कुल पांच दिन चले मतदान के दौरान 47.28 प्रतिशत मतदान किया गया। यानि आधे से भी कम कर्मियों ने मतादन किया। कुल 14 हजार 500 ऐसे मतदाताओं में से 6 हजार 856 लोगों ने ही मतदान किया। सबसे अधिक बेगूसराय विधानसभा में 1514 कर्मियों ने मतदान किया। जबकि सबसे कम चेरियाबरियारपुर में 763 कर्मियों ने मतदान किया है। मालूम हो कि पिछले 23 से 27 अक्टूबर तक जिले के चार केन्द्रों पर मतदान कार्य में लगाए गए कर्मियों का प्रशिक्षण होना था। जिसमें जिले भर के करीब 14 हजार 500 कर्मी प्रशिक्षण लेने पहुंचे। नियम के तहत प्रशिक्षण के बाद कर्मियों को मतदान करना होता है। लेकिन इस बार प्रथम दिन मतदान की व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण करीब तीन हजार से भी अधिक शिक्षक व अन्य विभाग के कर्मी बिना मतदान किए ही वापस लौट गए थे। जिसके कारण शिक्षकों में आक्रोश भी था। ज्ञात हो कि अंतिम प्रशिक्षण के बाद मतदान की व्यवस्था उसी केन्द्र पर की जाती रही है। लेकिन इस विधान सभा चुनाव में पहले दिन मतदान की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई। साथ ही जिले के चार प्रशिक्षण केन्द्रों के लिए मात्र एक बीपी स्कूल में ही फैसिलिटेशन केंद्र बनाया गया था। जिसके कारण भी मतदान प्रतिशत में काफी कमी देखी गई। हलांकि मतदान कम होने के कारण 27 अक्टूबर को मतदान के लिए एक दिन अतिरिक्त बढ़ाया गया, बावजूद अंतिम केवल 540 कर्मियों ने ही वोट किया।

किस दिन कितने पड़े वोट
23 अक्टूबर को प्रशिक्षण शुरू होने के बाद 24 अक्टूबर से बीपी स्कूल में मतदान की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई। पहले दिन 24 अक्टूबर को कुल 1191, 25 अक्टूबर को 1474, 26 अक्टूबर को 1799, 27 अक्टूबर को 1852 जबकि अंतिम दिन 28 अक्टूबर को 540 मतदाताओं ने वोट किया। इस तरह पांच दिनों में कुल 6 हजार 856 मतदान पदाधिकारी/कर्मियों द्वारा अपने मत का प्रयोग किया गया।

बेगूसराय में सबसे अधिक चेरियाबरियारपुर में कम

सबसे अधिक 1514 बेगूसराय विधान सभा क्षेत्र में चुनाव ड्यूटी में लगाए गए पदाधिकारी/कर्मियों ने वोट डाला। इसके बाद मटिहानी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 1333, बछवाड़ा के 863, तेघड़ा के 820, साहेबपुरकमाल के 797, बखरी के 766 जबकि सबसे कम चेरियाबरियारपुर में 763 मतदान कर्मियों ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

वाहन कोषांग के एक हजार से अधिक मतदाताओं में से 203 ने वोट डाले

मतदान कार्य में लगाएग गए पदाधिकारी/कर्मी के बाद दो फैसिलिटेशन केन्द्र वाहन कोषांग आईटीआई मैदान में 29 को मतदान हुआ। जबकि गुह रक्षा वाहिनी का पुरानी जेल परिसर स्थित फैसिलिटेश्न केन्द्र पर 30 अक्टूबर को मतदान कराया जाएगा। गुरूवार की शाम 4ः15 बजे तक वाहन कोषांग आईटीआई मैदान स्थित फैसिलिटेशन केन्द्र पर 203 ड्राइवर, हेल्पर और क्लीनर द्वारा अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया गया। सबसे अधिक मटिहानी विधान सभा क्षेत्र के 67 चालक, हेल्पर और क्लीनर ने वोट किया।

87 प्रतिशत लोगों ने किया मतदान
जिले में 80 वर्ष से अधिक आयु, दिव्यांग और कोविड-19 संदिग्ध/संक्रमित वैसे मतदाता जिन्होनें फॉर्म 12घ के तहत स्वीकृत मतदाताओं के घर-घर जाकर मतदान अधिकारियों के दल द्वारा मतदान कराया गया। 27 अक्टूबर से शुरू मतदान की 29 अक्टूबर को समाप्त हो गया। इस कोटि के मतदाताओं की कुल संख्या 1149 है। जिसमें 28 अक्टूबर तक 1007 लोगों से मतदान कराया गया। जिसमें सबसे अधिक 217 चेरियाबरियारपुर, जबकि बेगूसराय विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सबसे कम 87 मतदाताओं से मतदान कराया गया। इसके अलावे बछवाड़ा में 188, तेघड़ा में 103, मटिहानी में 103, साहेबपुरकमाल में 139 जबकि बखरी विधान सभा क्षेत्र में 170 मतदाताओं से मतदान अधिकारियों के दल द्वारा मतदान कराया गया।

