राजनीति:लोजपा के राजकुमार सिंह की पहचान थी युवा व्यवसायी की, अपनों के कहने पर लड़े चुनाव और बन गए विधायक

बेगूसराय3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूजा पाठ व अपनाें से मिलने-जुलने में बीता पूरा दिन, लोगों से कहा- क्षेत्र में काम करूंगा

कम बोलना और शालीनता के साथ सहज जीवन जीने वाले एक युवा व्यवसाई के रूप में राजकुमार सिंह का परिचय जिला के लोगों के बीच था। बचपन से लेकर युवा अवस्था तक शिक्षा दीक्षा जिला से बाहर ग्रहण करने की वजह से जिला में उनकी सीमित लोगों से मिलना जुलना था। लेकिन उनके पिता कामदेव सिंह का कांग्रेस के कई दिग्गजों के साथ आत्मीय संबंध थे।

जिसके कारण राजकुमार सिंह का परिवार कांग्रेसी परिवार के रूप में जिला में पहचान रखती थी। यही वजह है कि शुभचिंतकों के कहने पर मात्र 20 दिन पहले मटिहानी से चुनाव लड़ा जाए और इसके लिए उन्होंने कांग्रेस से काफी प्रयास किया। लेकिन सफल नहीं होने के बाद बलिया लोकसभा के पूर्व सांसद सूरजभान सिंह ने उन्हें लोजपा से बुलाकर टिकट दिया और फिर क्या थी, पूरी ताकत के साथ मैदान में उतरे मटिहानी विधानसभा के युवाओं की पहली पसंद बने और जनता ने इन्हें मौका दिया। लेकिन जदयू विधायक नरेंद्र कुमार सिंह उर्फ बोगो सिंह को हराना आसान नहीं था।

लेकिन यह संभव हो पाया तो इसके पीछे उनका पारिवारिक बैकग्राउंड, परिर्वतन की चाह रखने वालों की एकजुटता सहित कई कारण एक हुए तो जीत संभव हो सका। जीत के दूसरे दिन पूजा पाठ एवं अपनों से मिलने जुलने में बीता। इसी दौरान बधाई देने जेंडर की टीम पहुंची तो पूरा केडीएम परिसर खुशनुमा हो गया और काफी देर तक घर की महिलाओं के साथ खूब थिरकी।

