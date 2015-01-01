पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:राम के चरित्र को छपकी के लोगों ने जाना, अनुसरण करने को ठाना

बेगूसराय8 घंटे पहले
  • छपकी गांव में रामकथा का हुआ समापन

सदर प्रखंड के चिलमिल टोला छपकी गांव में छठ पर्व के मौके पर पिछले 3 दिनों से चल रहे श्री राम कथा का समापन शुक्रवार को हो गया। कथा समापन के अंतिम दिन कथा वाचक संत सुरेश चंद्र शास्त्री जी महाराज ने श्रीराम - सीता विवाह महोत्सव की कथा सुनाई तथा इस दौरान मनमोहक झांकी निकाली गई, जिसे देख कर भक्त भाव विभोर हो गए।

उन्होंने श्री राम सीता के विवाह की कथा सुनाते हुए कहा कि राजा जनक के दरबार में भगवान शिव का एक धनुष रखा हुआ था। एक दिन सीता ने घर की सफाई करने के दौरान धनुष को उठाकर एक जगह से दूसरी जगह घर में रख दी ।उसे देख राजा जनक आश्चर्यचकित हुए ।क्योंकि धनुष किसी से उठता ही नहीं था ।राजा जनक ने उसी दिन यह प्रतिज्ञा लिया कि जो इस धनुष को तोड़ देगा ।उसी के साथ अपनी बेटी सीता का विवाह हम करेंगे । शिव के धनुष को भगवान श्रीराम ने आकर तोड़ दिया और सीता जी का विवाहृ भगवान श्री राम के साथ हो गया।

इस अवसर पर मटिहानी के विधायक राजकुमार सिंह मुख्य अतिथि बने थे तथा कथा शुभारंभ होने के पूर्व उन्होंने भगवान श्री राम की आरती उतारी तथा कथावाचक संत सुरेश चंद्र शास्त्री जी महाराज को माला पहनाकर उनका स्वागत किया। विधायक राजकुमार ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि चिलमिल टोला छपकी गांव के लोगों का अपार प्यार हमें इस बार मिला है।

